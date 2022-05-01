LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Zack Teperman, President of ZTPR - http://www.ztpr.net - a world-renowned public relations and marketing agency, has released his latest book, Enough Of The Bull$hit!, today!

The new book, a follow-up to Teperman's 2018 award-winning and best-seller, Cut The Bull$hit!, dives deeper into "how companies, actors, musicians, athletes and folks in every walk of life can think outside of the box to get people paying attention to them, and the steps needed to make it happen."

Adding insight to Teperman's wisdom and words are contributors David Meltzer (Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing who formerly served as CEO of the Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire), Jordan Belfort (aka The Wolf of Wall Street) and American billionaire entrepreneur, television personality, sports team owner and media proprietor, Mark Cuban.

The new book is on sale now in select bookstores across the United States and available worldwide via Amazon.com

For further information: ZTPR - info@ztpr.net & Teperman's Instagram: @zackteperman

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zack-teperman-releases-new-public-relations-help-book-301536778.html

SOURCE ZTPR

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.