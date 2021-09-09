BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, has expanded its innovative digital customer service offering by integrating video call and text chat solutions from C-Zentrix into the flagship Zappix Visual IVR solution, as well as its other visual self-service offerings.
"C-Zentrix has always created and cultivated innovation in contact center technology and enhancing customer experience, which is why we are glad to integrate with Zappix," said Saket Setu, C-Zentrix CEO and Co-Founder. "This deep integration with CZ Video Chat and CZ Chat will enhance contact center interactions and bring innovative digital transformation to more businesses around the world."
The Zappix video call and text chat integrations provide many benefits for businesses as well as users:
- Video Insights — Record all video interactions automatically for quality analysis to measure and improve. Gain access to recordings of both ends.
- Multi-channel Connectivity — C-Zentrix and Zappix interactions can display video calls alongside text chat, letting users choose the best communication channel for them.
- In-Call Optimization — On-Demand Visual Self-Service optimizes interactions and reduces time to successful resolution. Share documents of verification or inspection, deploy self-service smart forms or secure payment gateways to speed up service.
- One Tap Success — Live support is just one tap away with on-demand self-service available whenever customers need. No downloads, plugins, or extensions required for users on any user.
- Cross-Platform Compatibility — All customers can connect from any device for live assistance: mobile, tablet, or desktop.
- Security and Privacy — Video and text chats connect through secure channels, with users' mic and camera always muted by default to ensure trust and privacy.
"The team at Zappix strives to constantly improve the capabilities of our Visual Self-Service suite, and the C-Zentrix video call and text chat solutions help expand our offering even further," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "Integrating video conferencing and text chat technology enhances the omni-channel capabilities we provide our customers and supports their agents with advanced in-call options."
The integrations emphasize the Zappix commitment to innovation and powerful customer service capabilities, working with partners around the world to deliver the best experiences possible. The combination of Visual IVR with CZ Video Chat and CZ Chat benefit both Zappix and C-Zentrix clients and their consumers by enhancing already robust, comprehensive, and valuable omni-channel, self-service solutions.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com
About C-Zentrix
C-Zentrix is a leading Customer Experience and Contact Center Software company which has been recognized by Gartner multiple times. Its AI infused Omnichannel contact center platform enhances business to provide better business outcomes and superior customer experience.
C-Zentrix solution for Contact center comes with its robust telephony along with chat, chatbot, social media, email, text, WhatsApp integration and Speech based IVR. It has its own service CRM as well as it can integrate with leading CRMs, globally.
C-Zentrix customers find the solution as very scalable, deliver high ROI and can be customised to their requirements.
To learn more about C-Zentrix, go to http://www.c-zentrix.com
