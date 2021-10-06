BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service Provider, has launched its flagship self-service Visual IVR solution for a leading healthcare solutions provider in record time. The new client, focused on innovation in the mobile and wireless medical technology industry, enjoyed speed and flexibility as the Zappix teams' ability delivered its self-service solution in under 2 weeks from project initiation to launch.
"Speed and simplicity stand at the core of every Zappix solution," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "That means fast, easy to use experiences for end users, and record turn around for development and launch for our clients thanks to our Low-Code No-Code (LCNC) Zappix Studio."
The two companies expect the Visual Self-Service implementation to handle a high number of tedious calls via self-service, avoiding the need of customers to speak with agents. This major deflection of calls away from live agents creates faster, easier experiences for end users, reduces agent burnout, and lowers contact center costs.
The need for deployment of innovative Zappix self-service illustrates an acceleration in digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the record growth Zappix has been experiencing during the last year. The company notes four key trends that have dominated customer service solutions this year, and expects them to continue into the future:
- Expand Digital Self-Service usage — by offering self-service options for the most common tasks, and deflecting calls away from live agents
- Reduce customer effort — customer service solutions must be easy for customers to find and simple to use wherever and whenever customers need them
- Increase first call resolution — by applying the right level of automation with well designed UI
- Reduce agent effort — deflect repetitive and mundane tasks away from agents; provide agent assistance tools to make the handling of the calls faster and more efficient
When callers connect with an IVR equipped with Zappix Visual IVR, they are provided with an option to use on-demand self-service. When they choose it, the caller receives a text message with a link to the Visual IVR. The customer then resolves the reason they called using their mobile phone, all in simple to use visual menus.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
Media Contact
Johnny Rosa, Zappix, 7817189787, johnny.rosa@zappix.com
SOURCE Zappix