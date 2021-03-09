BURLINGTON, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading Visual IVR and Customer Self-Service Solutions provider, has partnered and integrated with Lifesize, a leader and global provider of cloud contact center and video meeting solutions, to bring automation, artificial intelligence, and self-service to enterprise customer service communications.
"With the immense expectations for customer experience being placed on today's contact centers, automated self-service and Visual IVR solutions can make a world of difference in the experience for both customers and agents," said Ashish Seth, general manager of contact center solutions at Lifesize. "Lifesize CxEngage customers have been impressed with Zappix's ability to give customers a viable self-service option, free up agent capacity and help increase first call resolution."
Using a Visual Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system optimized for mobile users, traditional phone and voice calls into Lifesize CxEngage-powered contact centers are transformed into digital self-service interactions, lowering average handle time (AHT), raising first call resolution rates, and leaving agents available to address more complex customer requests.
"The Zappix partnership with Lifesize provides end customers with on-demand customer service and a modern customer experience that has become mission-critical for businesses today," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "We are glad to be a part of Lifesize's impressive commitment to offering the most effective enterprise communication solutions by delivering cutting-edge omnichannel interactions with self-service capabilities for end users."
Through this partnership, Zappix will help Lifesize clients implement new digital solutions for modern customer service and contact center interactions. The new Zappix and Lifesize integration brings automation and AI to the customer service journey. Businesses leveraging the combined expertise of Lifesize and Zappix benefit from:
- An efficient self-service customer service channel, reducing the number of repetitive, routine calls reaching live agents
- Improved customer experience (CX) through easy to use, visually appealing self-service solutions with faster resolutions
- Reduced average handle time
- Reduced in-queue waiting time for customers and more bandwidth for agents to focus on complex calls, leading to better customer satisfaction
- Faster, enhanced agent interactions utilizing Zappix on-demand customer self-service smart forms
- Quick launch and implementation, thanks to pre-integrated CRM and self-service tools
Experience Visual IVR yourself: Get a complimentary demo here, or visit Zappix and the Lifesize CxEngage App Store to learn more.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
About Lifesize
Lifesize, Inc. is a leader and global provider of omnichannel cloud contact center and video meeting solutions in over 100 countries with 1700 channel partners. To learn more about our analyst recognized solutions and see why tens of thousands of leading organizations like RBC, Yale University, Pearson, Salvation Army, Shell Energy and NASA rely on Lifesize for mission-critical business communications, visit http://www.lifesize.com.
Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Johnny Rosa, Zappix, 7817392770, johnny.rosa@zappix.com
SOURCE Zappix