BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the markets adjust to the new normal of the post-COVID-19 society, the demand for self-service and automation is still on the rise, reports Zappix. During 2021, Zappix has witnessed a significant increase in demand for its services, as enterprises around the world strive to offer an improved customer experience during an unprecedented shortage of employees.
"During 2021 we've seen accelerated growth in all aspects of our business. We have launched over two dozen new brands, developed and implemented new solutions in new verticals (Insurtech, Digital Healthcare, Services), signed strategic new partnerships, and have seen significant growth in recurring revenue, cash collection, and booking," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix President & CEO. "In addition, we have recruited new members to the team, and expanded our product offering."
Zappix expects demand for self-service solutions, coupled with automation and AI, to continue their rise during 2022. Modern businesses enjoy many benefits by deploying these services, according to Zappix:
- Improve customer experience for their customers
- Enhance the abilities of overworked contact centers to respond to increased numbers of customer interactions as many are experiencing a shortage of staff
- Huge cost savings provided by deflecting calls from agents to visual & digital self-service solutions, and automating repetitive tasks
- Improve agents efforts by providing agent assistance tools to make the handling of calls faster and more efficient
"Our customer base, partnerships, and pipeline have given us a strong foundation to continue our year-over-year growth during 2022," said Yossi Abraham. "Our goals are to expand the Zappix portfolio of services, grow our customer base so more enterprises and consumers can enjoy the benefits of self-service, and provide a great working environment for our team."
AI-powered visual self-service is transforming the customer experience. Zappix looks to capitalize on the market demand for self-service automation with this expanded portfolio and its years of experience delivering premium customer experiences across different industries.
