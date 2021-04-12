COLUMBUS, Ga., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zelbra Biggers, a pastor and the owner and founder of By Faith House of Worship and By Faith DayCare, has completed her new book "The Journey of How I Survived", a touching and encouraging book that tells a real-life story of the author on how she endured different challenges in life and was able to survive each of them.
Biggers writes, "This book will help anyone who reads it. Stop, get it, read it, and apply it in your life. I survived and you will too. I pray for you that as you read this book, you will fill the presence of God in your life and let him carry you through. God bless and keep you in perfect peace. I love you."
Published by Page Publishing, Zelbra Biggers's inspiring book is a perfect reminder for everyone that things will get better along the way and you can survive anything with the help of God. This book will serve as a blessing to whoever reads it.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Journey of How I Survived" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
