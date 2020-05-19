SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator behind Zelle®, today announced the release of a free curriculum of e-learning classes aimed at older Americans. These classes are developed through a partnership with social change nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS). OATS online, interactive courses, offered through its award-winning technology training program, Senior Planet, educate older adults on safe digital banking habits, including how to use person-to-person (P2P) payments. Zelle has worked with Senior Planet to co-create a robust curriculum for older adults to learn to use digital banking tools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
According to the latest Zelle data, more than one third of adults, aged 55-74, shared they are concerned about their risk of being targeted by financial scams or fraud. In addition, more than 20% responded that since the COVID-19 crisis began they have adopted or plan to adopt a P2P payment service. This data combined with a recent survey from Senior Planet—finding 73% of older adults would like to take part in online learning—further showcases the necessity for easily accessible and inclusive digital education tools that meet the unique needs of older adults.
"The current global pandemic has forced changes in consumer behavior," said Rose Corvo, Chief Marketing Officer for Zelle. "By partnering with OATS we are helping older adults transition safely to digital banking services, through education. Understanding how to use these services will help seniors transact safely from the comfort of their homes."
COVID-19 Scams Target Vulnerable Populations
The FBI and FTC have issued warnings regarding scams related to the COVID-19 outbreak, noting that the rise in scams has included a range of tactics including email phishing campaigns, robocalls, fraudulent goods, and disinformation campaigns. In the era of self-isolation, older adults must understand how to safely use digital banking tools.
"We know that people 60 and older are among those most vulnerable to the financial scams that have cropped up since COVID-19, capitalizing on the culture of uncertainty," said Tom Kamber, OATS executive director. "It's more important than ever for older adults to build the skills and tools needed to stay financially secure, so we're delighted to partner with Zelle to support older adults in connecting with their loved ones online and building digital financial literacy."
The free, online courses will be available weekly via the Senior Planet website starting on May 18 and will be available for 10 weeks. To learn more about the courses, visit seniorplanet.org/online For additional resources on safe payments, visit zellepay.com/pay-it-safe.
About Zelle®
Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe, and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.
About Early Warning Services, LLC
Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication, and payment solutions have been empowering financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments, and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enable the financial services industry to move money fast, safe, and easy, so people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com
Zelle and the Zelle related marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.