DUCK CREEK VILLAGE, Utah, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Utah 21st-Century luxury adventure cabin — Zennest — has the self-proclaimed "best views in Utah," and it seems that hundreds of thousands of people around the globe agree.
The luxury cabin, perched 8,900 feet above sea level overlooking Zion National Park and Bryce National Park, has quickly become a fan-favorite on EarthCam. It has ascended to the top 100 most streamed web cameras on the network, garnering more than 900,000 views in less than three months time.
From the spacious 6,000 square foot decks and observation walkway, guests have been reveling in epic sunsets and seasonal events viewing directly into the landmarks Dixie National Forest, Navajo Nation Forest, Zion National Park, Strawberry Point National Monument, Cedar Breaks National Monument, and Bryce Canyon National Park from the decks at Zennest.
Zennest — a pandemic passion project by Les Ottolenghi, a Fortune 500 technology leader — has garnered attention from all corners of the globe as well as here in the United States.
Zennest is surrounded by breathtaking topography and infinite skies, making it the perfect place for yoga retreats and other special events where people want to soak up the ultimate remote experience.
In 2021, Zennest will offer virtual meditation sessions to share the awe-inducing views of The Mighty 5 national parks and the majesty of Southern Utah topography, while also allowing people to reconnect with mindfulness, balance, and serenity.
Founder Les Ottolenghi says, "It is a location that transforms everyone who visits. My sincerest hope is to share this magical place with social good organizations and both in-person and virtual visitors who want to explore a one-of-a-kind live-work-play experience."
Zennest's ranking as one of the top 100 streamed webcams on EarthCam is accompanied by exciting expansion initiatives. Zennest was recently accepted into the SpaceX Starlink beta program, further amplifying its technological offerings as a way to stay connected while venturing off the grid.
In addition, Zennest will soon be joined by modern, eco-friendly getaway A-frames on the adjoining property. Providing retreat options for larger groups is a natural extension of the extraordinary Zennest location and experience.
About Zennest
The adventure luxury cabin was purchased by Fortune 200 CIO Les Ottolenghi in early 2020, who had the vision of fully renovating it with the addition of 21st-Century smart cabin amenities and innovation. It began as a passion project at the beginning of the pandemic lockdown, fully embracing the new and mindful remote live-work-play lifestyle that can happen off-the-grid — and so it became Zennest. Perched 8,900 feet above sea level surveying the majesty of Southern Utah, one of Zennest's most stunning features is its westward-facing views that overlook sprawling topography, including Dixie and Zion National Parks.
EarthCam is the leading network of live streaming webcams for tourism and entertainment. Learn more here: https://www.earthcam.net/tourism
