MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZERO Gravity announced today their inaugural "ZG Leaders in Space Series" with X-Prize founder, futurist and space entrepreneur Peter Diamandis that will take place on October 24, 2021. The two-hour flight will take off from Long Beach and will be on ZERO Gravity's GFORCE 1. Attendees will receive astronaut-like training led by X-Prize founder Peter Diamandis. The training will be followed by a flight where they will experience the same weightlessness that we saw on SpaceX's Inspiration4 and on similar flights with Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.
"X-Prize Founder Peter Diamandis is one of Fortune Magazine's 50 greatest leaders. With his knowledge and experience of space travel, he is the quintessential person to kick off the 'ZG Leaders in Space Series' with the Long Beach GFORCE 1 flight," said Matt Gohd, ZERO-G CEO.
As the interest in commercial space travel increases, the flights offered by ZERO-G are the only FAA-approved opportunities in the U.S. for civilians to understand weightlessness. At a fraction of the cost of consumer space flights in development, ZERO-G is paving the way for the general public to enjoy the wonders of interstellar travel. Each ZERO-G mission is designed for maximum fun. The aircraft's interior is a zero-gravity playroom, complete with padded floors and walls and video cameras to record the unforgettable moments.
Since operating its first commercial flight in 2004, ZERO-G has given more than 17,000 flyers the opportunity to feel true weightlessness. It has also hosted an impressive collection of celebrities and scientists including Stephen Hawking, Buzz Aldrin, Peter Jackson, George Takei, Justin Bieber, Kate Upton, Martha Stewart, The Osbournes, Ashton Kutcher and many others.
For more information about upcoming flights, please visit http://www.gozerog.com.
About ZERO-G
Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. ZERO-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. ZERO-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.
Media Contact
Angela Trostle Gorman, Zero-G, +1 917.348.0083, angela@amwpr.com
SOURCE Zero-G