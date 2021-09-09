ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G) is excited to announce its participation in Netflix's latest series "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space", which shows the first civilian crew's experience as they launch into space. The historic launch is set to take place on September 15th. Zero-G welcomed the crew of Inspiration4 on board G Force One where they experienced zero gravity as part of their training.
"We are proud to be a part of Inspiration4's training process. With our G Force One flight, the civilian crew will have a real sense of exactly what they will experience in space for the 3 days they are in orbit next week," said Matt Gohd, ZERO-G CEO.
As the interest in commercial space travel increases, the flights offered by ZERO-G are the only FAA-approved opportunities in the U.S. for civilians to understand weightlessness. At a fraction of the cost of consumer space flights in development, ZERO-G is paving the way for the general public to enjoy the wonders of interstellar travel. Each ZERO-G mission is designed for maximum fun. The aircraft's interior is a zero-gravity playroom, complete with padded floors and walls and video cameras to record the unforgettable moments.
Since operating its first commercial flight in 2004, ZERO-G has given more than 17,000 flyers the opportunity to feel true weightlessness. It has also hosted an impressive collection of celebrities and scientists including Stephen Hawking, Buzz Aldrin, Peter Jackson, George Takei, Justin Bieber, Kate Upton, Martha Stewart, The Osbournes, Ashton Kutcher and many others.
About ZERO-G
Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. ZERO-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. ZERO-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.
