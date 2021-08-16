BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Average monthly active users (MAUs)[1] reached 94.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 46.2% over the second quarter of 2020.
- Average monthly paying members[2] reached 4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 121.1% over the second quarter of 2020.
- Total revenues were RMB638.4 million (US$98.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 144.2% over the second quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit was RMB376.6 million (US$58.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 197.9% over the second quarter of 2020.
- Gross margin increased to 59.0% in the second quarter of 2021 from 48.4% in the same period of last year.
"We are delighted to report another strong quarter, with solid growth in both operating and financial performance. We believe our founding belief, establishing a content-centric ecosystem and sustainable commercialization model, is the fundamental driver behind our achievements as a company. We continued to strive towards this goal in the quarter, by optimizing our content structure and refining our evaluation standards for quality content, thereby enhancing a "sense of fulfilment" for our users. We believe such quality content will broaden horizons, provide resolutions and resonate with minds. We further believe this "sense of fulfilment" will not only strengthen trust amongst users, content creators and our platform, but will also be a key element that will enhance our unique position in the market and further solidify our leadership position in the long-term." said Mr. Yuan Zhou, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Zhihu.
Mr. Wei Sun, Chief Financial Officer of Zhihu, added, "We have continued to deliver outstanding operating and financial results in the second quarter of 2021. In the quarter, our user base continued its rapid growth, with average MAUs increasing by 46% year-over-year to 94.3 million. Our content-centric monetization also enjoyed robust enhancement, yielding a 144% year-over-year growth in revenue. Our revenue structure diversified further in the quarter with a higher percentage of revenue coming from content-commerce solutions and paid memberships. At the same time, our gross margin remained strong at 59% for the quarter, compared with 48% for the same period last year, which significantly reinforces our strong capability in upgrading our content infrastructure and allows us to continue creating long-term value for our users, business partners and shareholders."
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB638.4 million (US$98.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 144.2% from RMB261.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was driven by our expanding user scale and continued growth of our average revenue per user.
Advertising revenue was RMB248.3 million (US$38.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 48.4% from RMB167.3 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued expansion of our user base coupled with an increased average advertising revenue generated per MAU.
Paid membership revenue was RMB154.9 million (US$24.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 123.5% from RMB69.3 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to an increase in our overall user base coupled with an enhanced paying ratio for the period.
Content-commerce solutions revenue was RMB207.4 million (US$32.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB12.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The strong year-over-year growth was primarily driven by the rapid increases of both our user base and average content-commerce solutions revenue per MAU, which reflected our continued commitment to our content-centric commercialization strategy.
Other revenues were RMB27.8 million (US$4.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB12.0 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of our e-commerce services and online education services that provide vocational training and professional courses for adults.
Cost of revenues increased to RMB261.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB135.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased execution costs for our advertising services and content-related costs. The rapid growth in user traffic in the quarter also resulted in increases in our cloud services and bandwidth costs.
Gross profit was RMB376.6 million (US$58.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a gross profit of RMB126.4 million in the same period of 2020.
Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 59.0%, compared to 48.4% in the same period of 2020.
Total operating expenses were RMB727.1 million (US$112.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB284.0 million in the same period of 2020.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB443.2 million (US$68.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB146.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased expenses in promotion and advertising activities to attract new users, as well as to strengthen our brand recognition.
Research and development expenses were RMB120.6 million (US$18.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB83.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased headcount in our research and development personnel as we continued to invest in technical infrastructure, research and development.
General and administrative expenses were RMB163.2 million (US$25.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB53.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB350.5 million (US$54.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB157.7 million in the same period of 2020.
Net loss was RMB321.1 million (US$49.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB116.1 million in the same period of 2020.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB200.3 million (US$31.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB70.2 million in the same period of 2020.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS was RMB0.55 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB2.22 in the same period of 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB7,703.1 million (US$1,193.1 million), compared with RMB3,096.7 million as of December 31, 2020.
Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB815 million (US$126.2 million) and RMB820 million (US$127.0 million). The above outlook is based on the current market condition and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates, which are all subject to change.
[1] MAUs refers to the sum of the number of mobile devices that launch our mobile app at least once in a given month, or mobile MAUs, and the number of logged-in users who visit our PC or mobile website at least once in a given month, after eliminating duplicates.
[2] Average monthly paying members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly paying members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period.
[3] Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 16, 2021).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
+1-888-317-6003
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Hong Kong, China:
800-963-976
Mainland China:
400-120-6115
Participant code:
5296870
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 23, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
10159155
About Zhihu Inc.
Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) is the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2020. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest quality content in China, according to a survey conducted by CIC. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses and are partially discretionary in nature. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measure facilitates comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company's management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as it helps the Company's management.
The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Advertising
167,342
213,730
248,272
38,452
292,971
462,002
71,555
Paid membership
69,284
126,572
154,872
23,987
125,043
281,444
43,590
Content-commerce solutions
12,731
120,845
207,431
32,127
13,798
328,276
50,843
Others
12,031
17,139
27,777
4,302
17,737
44,916
6,957
Total revenues
261,388
478,286
638,352
98,868
449,549
1,116,638
172,945
Cost of revenues
(134,994)
(205,616)
(261,798)
(40,547)
(244,905)
(467,414)
(72,393)
Gross profit
126,394
272,670
376,554
58,321
204,644
649,224
100,552
Selling and marketing expenses
(146,746)
(346,633)
(443,229)
(68,647)
(272,169)
(789,862)
(122,334)
Research and development expenses
(83,553)
(106,302)
(120,620)
(18,682)
(170,171)
(226,922)
(35,146)
General and administrative expenses
(53,746)
(162,196)
(163,243)
(25,283)
(130,880)
(325,439)
(50,404)
Total operating expenses
(284,045)
(615,131)
(727,092)
(112,612)
(573,220)
(1,342,223)
(207,884)
Loss from operations
(157,651)
(342,461)
(350,538)
(54,291)
(368,576)
(692,999)
(107,332)
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income
13,817
9,662
11,791
1,826
29,199
21,453
3,323
Interest income
7,410
3,327
8,251
1,278
17,280
11,578
1,793
Fair value change of financial
19,619
-
10,610
1,643
19,238
10,610
1,643
Exchange (losses)/gains
(689)
(693)
5,458
845
(15,970)
4,765
738
Others, net
930
6,009
(5,076)
(786)
1,631
933
145
Loss before income tax
(116,564)
(324,156)
(319,504)
(49,485)
(317,198)
(643,660)
(99,690)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
449
(537)
(1,580)
(245)
(254)
(2,117)
(328)
Net loss
(116,115)
(324,693)
(321,084)
(49,730)
(317,452)
(645,777)
(100,018)
Accretions of convertible
(172,534)
(170,585)
-
-
(338,045)
(170,585)
(26,420)
Net loss attributable to Zhihu
(288,649)
(495,278)
(321,084)
(49,730)
(655,497)
(816,362)
(126,438)
Net loss per share
Basic
(4.45)
(6.93)
(1.09)
(0.17)
(10.17)
(4.45)
(0.69)
Diluted
(4.45)
(6.93)
(1.09)
(0.17)
(10.17)
(4.45)
(0.69)
Net loss per ADS (Two ADSs
Basic
(2.22)
(3.46)
(0.55)
(0.08)
(5.09)
(2.22)
(0.34)
Diluted
(2.22)
(3.46)
(0.55)
(0.08)
(5.09)
(2.22)
(0.34)
Weighted average number of
Basic
64,894,737
71,493,738
293,735,095
293,735,095
64,439,452
183,518,197
183,518,197
Diluted
64,894,737
71,493,738
293,735,095
293,735,095
64,439,452
183,518,197
183,518,197
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Share-based compensation
Cost of revenues
2,239
2,232
2,349
364
4,420
4,581
709
Selling and marketing
5,094
4,803
4,614
715
10,746
9,417
1,459
Research and development
5,814
7,608
2,709
419
13,263
10,317
1,598
General and administrative
32,720
116,484
111,073
17,203
57,025
227,557
35,244
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
2020
As of June 30,
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
957,820
884,544
136,998
Term deposits
1,092,921
3,546,595
549,298
Short-term investments
1,046,000
1,314,536
203,596
Restricted cash
-
1,214,499
188,102
Trade receivables
486,046
567,542
87,901
Amounts due from related parties
13,843
35,393
5,482
Prepayments and other current assets
123,536
151,182
23,415
Total current assets
3,720,166
7,714,291
1,194,792
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
8,105
7,329
1,135
Intangible assets, net
23,478
17,833
2,762
Long-term investments
-
19,380
3,002
Term deposits
-
742,911
115,062
Right-of-use assets
3,241
83,145
12,877
Other non-current assets
6,451
5,679
880
Total non-current assets
41,275
876,277
135,718
Total assets
3,761,441
8,590,568
1,330,510
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
Current liabilities
Accounts payables and accrued liabilities
501,848
754,420
116,845
Salary and welfare payables
231,847
248,614
38,505
Taxes payables
7,066
29,529
4,573
Contract liabilities
159,995
201,652
31,232
Amounts due to related parties
45,983
54,324
8,414
Short term lease liabilities
2,893
24,357
3,772
Other current liabilities
64,936
110,334
17,089
Total current liabilities
1,014,568
1,423,230
220,430
Non-current liabilities
Long term lease liabilities
-
52,675
8,159
Total non-current liabilities
-
52,675
8,159
Total liabilities
1,014,568
1,475,905
228,589
Total mezzanine equity
7,891,348
-
-
Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity
(5,144,475)
7,114,663
1,101,921
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'
3,761,441
8,590,568
1,330,510
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(116,115)
(324,693)
(321,084)
(49,730)
(317,452)
(645,777)
(100,018)
Add:
Share-based compensation
45,867
131,127
120,745
18,701
85,454
251,872
39,010
Adjusted net loss
(70,248)
(193,566)
(200,339)
(31,029)
(231,998)
(393,905)
(61,008)
