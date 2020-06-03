Zigazoo_Logo.jpg

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo, the free children's short-form video app which has gained popularity this year, has just launched the Children4Charity campaign with a Jennifer Lopez-inspired dance-off in support of Feeding America. The winner was a dancing baby wonderfully received by the Zigazoo community.

During the month of June, Zigazoo is hosting fun competitions twice a week that children are doing in support of various charities. From dance-offs to word games to athletic challenges, Children4Charity gives children a chance to have fun while spreading awareness and inspiring others to support the most important causes of this time. Zigazoo will donate $100 to a charity on behalf of the winner of each challenge.

Inspired by late-night TV show hosts and their celebrity guests, the Children4Charity campaign highlights a charity to match the format of Jimmy Kimmel's and Jimmy Fallon's "Charity of the Day." Users are encouraged to conduct research on the organization, record a fun challenge video, and share their support of the organization on both Zigazoo and other social media.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "As a dad and educator, Children4Charity is exactly what I want my two children doing during this time when they can't go to school or playdates due to COVID-19: have fun with friends and find purpose in meaningful activities."

The second Children4Charity challenge asks students to say as many tongue twisters as they can in 30 seconds in support of Save the Children. It launches on the Zigazoo app today, June 3rd.

About Zigazoo

Zigazoo is the leader in children's short-form video media. Recently called the "Tik For Kids" by TechCrunch, Zigazoo enables parents and their children to watch, record, and interact with short learning videos. Zigazoo is free for all users.

