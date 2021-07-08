DURHAM, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zogo Finance ("Zogo"), the financial technology company committed to empowering the next generation of financial decision makers, today announced that it signed a record number of 15 new financial institution partners in June. These most recent signees, which include credit unions and banks of various sizes, bring Zogo's total number of partners to 116.
This continued strong momentum underscores the strong appetite for Zogo's offering, particularly in the wake of an economic shock that has exposed the grave need for financial resilience and preparedness. Now a trusted partner to financial institutions in all 50 states, Zogo offers bite-size learning modules that seek to make financial literacy education fun, simple and social. Its app-based solution helps young adults to enhance their understanding of key financial concepts while simultaneously enabling banks and credit unions to better engage their fastest-growing customer segment.
Among Zogo's newest partners is Stearns Bank National Association, a $2.2 billion, independently owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona. Through its Stearns Bank app and mobile banking platform, also known as StearnsConnect, Stearns Bank will offer more than 300 co-branded financial literacy modules that explore key concepts such as saving for retirement, using credit responsibly, creating a budget, and more. This engaging educational content, approved by financial professionals, was developed by Zogo's Gen Z and millennial team members to reflect younger generations' predilection for technology-aided microlearning. As users progress through a module, designed to take around two minutes each, they also accrue points that can be redeemed for gift cards from major retailers such as Amazon or Starbucks.
"Stearns Bank is driven by a passion for helping others achieve their greatest ambitions, and we believe that financial literacy is foundational to this core mission," said Kelly Skalicky, president and CEO of Stearns Bank N.A. "Through this partnership with Zogo, we look forward to helping our valued customers acquire the money management skills they need to reach their personal and financial goals. We're confident that Zogo's rewarding, gamified approach to financial literacy will prove appealing and valuable to individuals of all ages."
Josh Hofer, Stearns Bank's chief risk & information security officer, added: "We were particularly impressed by the maturity of Zogo's solution and the ease with which it integrates into our electronic banking platform. As a forward-looking financial institution, we are always on the lookout for robust tools that will enable us to better serve our customers and help them thrive. Zogo's modern and accessible approach is particularly compelling."
Bolun Li, founder and CEO of Zogo, commented: "We're on a mission to promote financial wellbeing, and are thrilled that so many financial institutions have taken up the charge alongside us. Banks and credit unions are uniquely positioned to assume a leadership role when it comes to boosting financial literacy in their communities, deepening their relationships with customers in the process."
About Zogo:
Based in Durham, N.C., and created by young adults for young adults, financial technology company Zogo is on a mission to promote financial wellbeing. Backed by scientific research, its award-winning app offers bite-size modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy education accessible, fun, and rewarding. The company partners with financial institutions in all 50 U.S. states to help them educate, engage and empower the next generation of financial decision makers. Key Zogo investors and advisors include seed accelerator Techstars, a former Sageworks CEO, and various Duke University faculty. To learn more, visit zogofinance.com or follow us on Instagram @zogofinance.
About Stearns Bank
Minnesota-based Stearns Bank National Association is a $2.2 billion, independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona, and over 35,000 small business customers nationwide, in every U.S. state. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing banks by American Banker and once again ranking in the top 10 highest performing banks in the nation among banks with more than $1 billion in assets based on a 3-year average return on assets as reported by the Independent Community Bankers Association in their 2021 "Best of the Best" ranking. Stearns Bank specializes in nationwide construction lending, SBA and small business lending and equipment financing, consistently among the top 20 most active SBA lenders and top 50 largest equipment finance companies in the nation. Driven by a passion to help others achieve their greatest ambitions, Stearns Bank gets the job done! For more information, visit StearnsBank.com.
