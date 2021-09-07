SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Sales Acceleration Platform built for the channel, announced today that it has been named a 2021 Readers' Choice Award winner by The ChannelPro Network, a leading resource for IT channel partners serving small and medium business (SMBs).
ChannelPro's readers – value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), integrators, system builders and IT consultants – voted Zomentum's Sales Acceleration Platform as a top choice for Best Sales/Marketing Automation Vendor.
The ChannelPro Network Readers' Choice Awards recognize vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today.
"We are thrilled that Zomentum's Sales Acceleration Platform is recognized by The ChannelPro Network readers as a partner-friendly solution," said Zomentum CEO and Co-founder Shruti Ghatge. "It's our mission to revolutionize the IT buying process, so it is easier for both channel partners and their business clients. The award is a validation of our vision and the value of our platform in helping channel partners streamline their sales processes and grow their businesses."
Zomentum delivers the first intelligent sales platform built for the channel. The cloud-based application reduces the complexity of the sales process, eliminating numerous tools with one modern platform that mimics the way VARs and MSPs sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily manage their workflows as they assess customer needs, design quotes and proposals, convert opportunities to revenue, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with QBRs and upsells.
With Zomentum, IT partners, on average, can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.
The sales platform is an IT channel favorite, with new customers recommending Zomentum to IT partners they trust. In addition to The ChannelPro Network Readers' Choice Award, Zomentum also was named "Top Sales Technology of 2020" by CIO and "Best Market Opportunity" by The ASCII Group in 2020.
"Last year, it became more evident than ever how much our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors and professional associations to help them stay competitive," said Michael Siggins, President and Publisher of The ChannelPro Network. "Now, with optimism on the rise, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that will power the channel in 2021 and beyond."
About the ChannelPro Readers' Choice Awards
Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel's only SMB-focused Readers' Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication's website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today.
For each of the 50 categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their SMB clients, as well as those that best serve their organizations. The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from March 5 to May 8, 2021, and drew participation from more than 1,500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were named in each category.
To view the complete list of winners, visit http://www.channelpronetwork.com.
About The ChannelPro Network
The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for IT channel partners who serve small and midsize businesses. Via a monthly magazine and associated online properties, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to a reseller's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like ChannelPro. More information is available at http://www.channelpronetwork.com.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first IT sales acceleration platform for the channel, including IT solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Zomentum removes complexity from the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with one modern platform that aligns with the Channel's customer lifecycle — Assess, Design, Convert, Automate, Analyze and Expand. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end approach enables IT solutions providers to visualize their lead flows and convert opportunities more quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The platform fuels IT sales revenue of $100 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
