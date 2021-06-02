SEATTLE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Technical Innovation of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S.A., recognizing achievements in every aspect of the workplace. Zonar is honored in the Technical Innovation of the Year category which honors the achievements of entire organizations with up to 1,000 employees.
Zonar is the Gold Stevie winner for its pupil transportation solution, Zonar MyView™, the next-generation school bus tracking application that helps students get to and from school safely. Zonar MyView™ provides insights on details and location information of school buses enroute to and from schools, bringing peace of mind to parents and guardians, who can use the app to get the most up-to-date information on their child's bus status. This also greatly reduces the number of dispatch inbound calls from parents requesting more information about the estimated time of arrival for school buses.
"For the last 20 years, our focus has centered on creating technological solutions that enhance safety across industries, especially in pupil transportation," said Michael Gould, chief operating officer at Zonar. "We're honored to receive this recognition for our school bus tracking technology that gives parents and school districts more visibility into the transportation of their children and students."
This year, a record number of nominations – more than 3,800 – were considered for the American Business Awards from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry in a wide range of categories. Nominations were judged by more than 250 professionals worldwide to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie Awards winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to http://www.zonarsystems.com.
About Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
