NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda Media, previously Hanley Wood, today appointed Paul Makovsky as editor-in-chief for ARCHITECT, the Journal of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Makovsky commands the role following Katie Gerfen's departure.
"Paul is a veteran architecture and design journalist and editor who is exceptionally qualified to lead the evolution of the ARCHITECT brand, while preserving the highest standards of journalistic integrity," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "He comes at a time when ARCHITECT saw a 20 percent growth in web traffic last year."
Makovsky most recently served as Consultant of Product Development and Strategic Content for multiple architectural firms and product manufacturers. Prior to that Makovsky spent two years as the editor-in-chief of Contract Magazine. Before joining Contract, Makovsky served at Metropolis magazine for more than 18 years progressing through multiple positions with his most recent as Vice President of Design, and Editorial and Brand Director. Makovsky started his career as the Managing Editor of 2wice Magazine, generating design, writing and research.
Makovsky is an experienced Editorial and Brand Director who leverages his deep expertise in the architecture and design industry and his extensive network of contacts in the field to create content through all media platforms. An editor, brand strategist and content producer of an award-winning global magazine and media platform of architecture and design at all scales, his experience gives him a unique perspective on the way architecture affects every aspect of our lives.
"I'm excited to be given the chance to work with the excellent team at ARCHITECT and Zonda," said Makovsky. "ARCHITECT continues to be a home for ambitious storytelling, ideas and events. I hope it challenges and inspires the reader in shaping the world into a healthier, more sustainable and more equitable place for all."
Elevating Architectural Media
ARCHITECT is the leading authority on the future of architecture and design. As the official media partner of The American Institute of Architects (AIA) – an honor ARCHITECT has held for more than 10 years, the award-winning brand delivers:
-Access to Useful Content: ARCHITECT showcases the most compelling and innovative ideas, projects, cutting-edge technology and products by influential thought leaders and the next generation of Architect and Design professionals who are engaged in commercial, institutional and residential architecture.
-Engaging Network: ARCHITECT proudly provides the industry with thought-provoking content through its Architect Podcast Network and ARCHITECT Newswire and ARCHITECT Weekly.
-Continued Learning Resources: In alignment with AIA, ARCHITECT provides integrated educational opportunities through Hanley Wood University, the premier online learning destination where design, construction and architectural professionals engage in continued education and receive credits toward their yearly CEU requirements. Hanley Wood University facilitates educational programming for over 153,000 active professionals – both online and in-person – and currently has 550+ courses available.
-Ideation Exploration: ARCHITECT, along with AIA, continues to impact the industry and beyond by providing events and initiatives like Carbon Positive, a project of Architecture 2030, as well as several education and networking events such as ARCHITECT Connections that bring together architects and subject matter experts to share information and strategy.
About Zonda
Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.
