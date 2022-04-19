The new branding reflects Zonda's vision to elevate the digitization of the new home buying process via free online listings for home builders
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced the upcoming rebranding and expansion of recently acquired Canadian home listings platform BuzzBuzzHome to Livabl, available across North America. This move further emphasizes Zonda's journey in advancing the digitization of the home buying process by providing free comprehensive online listings for home builders. The rebrand transition is anticipated to be completed later this year.
This rebrand reflects a powerful validation of the platform's strategic key tenets:
- Always free to list for builders
- No broker conflicts
- A data-backed approach that emphasizes the benefits of purchasing a new home
"We have been overwhelmed with the success of this platform and the response to the unique value proposition it offers our clients," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "The evolution to Livabl reflects this success, growth, and the brand's trajectory. The new identity will help align and amplify the Livabl platform and further our commitment to this space for builders."
Livabl provides buyers the ability to search through and view new homes without having to be onsite—removing physical barriers and streamlining the purchasing process for both builder and buyer. Combined with Zonda's new home plans destinations, Livabl is North America's largest destination serving new home buyers/intenders and supply side firms alike.
Complementarily, Zonda earlier this year acquired Alpha Vision, a premier technology provider of interactive floor plans, digital site maps, 3D and virtual reality home renderings, and sales engagement software for the home building and real estate industry. Alpha Vision serves and benefits builders of all sizes and will bolster the digitization of home buying. Together these acquisitions and services further Zonda's vision to lead the digital revolution of home buying.
"We are excited for this opportunity to establish the Livabl brand and further the pursuit of our mission—to advance the home building industry and build stronger communities," added Meyers.
About Zonda
Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.
