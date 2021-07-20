IRWINDALE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZOTAC USA Inc., a manufacturer of innovative hardware solutions, is excited to announce the market launch of the newest addition to the popular MEK gaming desktop series. Introducing the MEK HERO PC Gaming series - bringing PC gamers a high-performance gaming desktop with the hassle-free operation and unrivaled quality.
Powered by ZOTAC and exclusive for the United States, the MEK HERO series features ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series processors, and EK liquid cooling.
"The MEK HERO is an advanced extension of our hardcore gaming line," said Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA Inc. "It's designed to meet the demands of modern games from fast-paced FPS to immersive simulations, and our component partners help us achieve our goal to build a hassle-free high-performance gaming PC with unparalleled stability and compatibility," he explained. "Excellent thermals are essential to keep a high-performance gaming system operating smoothly, and our MEK HERO team has made this as one of the focal points of our design. In addition, we have partnered with the liquid cooling expert, EK, to provide an excellent AIO liquid cooling solution to the MEK HERO G1 A5837 model. Most importantly, each MEK HERO desktop PC is assembled in the US and has been strictly tested by our local engineers. The first two models of the new series are available now as a Newegg exclusive for the North America market." he added.
ZOTAC MEK HERO G1 A5636 and G1 A5837 gaming desktops are built from a sturdy, compact minimalistic Micro ATX chassis that features a tempered 4mm thick magnetic and hinged glass side panel with easy to access USB and audio ports located on the top-front. Preinstalled are three 120mm RGB intake cooling fans located at the front and a single 120mm exhaust fan at the rear to ensure strong airflow and heat dissipation.
For superior processor cooling, the MEK HERO G1 A5837 is equipped exclusively with an EK AIO 240D-RGB CPU liquid cooler with the 240mm radiator placed at the top panel, for cooling components effectively and without restriction.
"We are extremely excited to be the official liquid-cooling partner for ZOTAC's new MEK HERO line of gaming PCs," said Kat Silberstein, CEO Americas, EK. "Our EK-AIO 240 D-RGB is the perfect choice for MEK HERO G1 A5837 to keep the processor temperatures low and guarantee the performance high, while remaining whisper quiet."
In order to offer users an uncompromised PC gaming experience, the MEK HERO series features the latest NVIDIA GPU (Ampere) and AMD Ryzen CPU. The MEK HERO G1 A5837 come with a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an RTX 3060 graphics card. ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 series graphic cards feature enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed GDDR6 memory to amplify gaming performance. NVIDIA Integrated Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 AI Acceleration technology create incredible in-game image quality, rendering capabilities, and visual experiences across supported games.
To further enhance performance, the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor - the MEK Hero G1 A5837 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor. Additional components consist of a Seagate M.2 NVMe SSD and HDD for storage, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 memory to deliver snappy performance, and a Gold Certified power supply for efficiency and stability. The MEK HERO series comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Home Edition and is Windows 11 ready.
These high-performance system components establish the MEK HERO as a desktop for hardcore PC gaming that rivals most custom DIY systems available today.
Each of the MEK HERO systems are designed, assembled, cable managed, and hand-tested in the US for optimal system performance and reliability. The MEK HERO series is backed by a 1-year parts and 3-years labor warranty with lifetime access to Tech Support. Systems are available exclusively at Newegg.
Availability
ZOTAC MEK HERO G1 A5636 Gaming Desktop: https://bit.ly/3qFLOOA
ZOTAC MEK HERO G1 A5837 Gaming Desktop: https://bit.ly/2SIkcvR
To learn more about the ZOTAC MEK HERO, visit: http://www.MEKHERO.com
Download ZOTAC MEK HERO Marketing Assets: https://bit.ly/3hOfAOA
