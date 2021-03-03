London, Los Angeles and New York, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuant Inc. announces the launch of Zuant Mesh QR, a light, web-based version of the award-winning Zuant lead capture app for events, day to day sales and streamlined CRM system updates. Born out of the fast reconfiguration required for scanning Covid-19 posters for track & trace routines during the pandemic, Zuant Mesh QR has found wide applications for managing leads during virtual events and webinars, capturing product interests in retail environments and providing a contactless reception check-in & out for office environments.
Zuant Mesh QR allows exhibitors to capture contact details through a simple web form that pops up automatically on a phone. Data is stored as a cookie and allows further 'interests' to be recorded automatically by pointing the phone camera at the QR code. Pop-up messaging of any design is linked uniquely to each QR, and all leads generated are stored automatically in the Zuant Cloud portal to provide comprehensive reporting and seamless integration with marketing automation platforms and CRM systems.
This simple product has adapted to today's virtual sales environments to accommodate contactless response handling and lead tracking. The app is currently being used by dozens of Zuant clients including 3M, Stormtrap and Malvern Panalytical.
"Attendee engagement during virtual events is always the key to getting value from such events, and Zuant Mesh QR has proved so wonderfully simple for visitors to engage at dozens of virtual events and webinars taking place each month for my clients during the pandemic," said Charlotte Rimmer, Zuant Business Manager.
Zuant Mesh QR Lead for Live Events & Tradeshows
Zuant Mesh QR technology offers a better, lead capture system where the visitor scans an exhibitor's reception or show worker QR code on their own phone – not the other way round. The show worker then continues using Zuant as before with the details appearing automatically in the app as leads to qualify and nurture.
Event Benefits:
- Contactless
- Optimised for phones
- No need for a badge kit
- An authentic privacy opt-in
- QR Infopoint posters to display in booth
Zuant Mesh QR Lead Management for Virtual Events & Webinars
Because of Covid, the business world has had to pivot to virtual events. Until now, exhibitors have had to accept that sales lead generation would be difficult or even non-existent. Zuant Mesh QR solves this problem by making it easy for attendees to use their phones to retrieve info and seamlessly engage with the virtual exhibitor.
Unique messaging for each QR code provides all the information a viewer requires. Zuant Cloud does the rest, syncing all the leads with marketing automation or CRM platforms and allowing sales teams to connect with individuals using their Zuant mobile apps.
Webinar / Virtual Event Benefits:
- Increase engagement via phone
- Register contact details once
- Use multiple QRs throughout a webinar to track product interests/engagement
- Show leads in real time for sales to close
Zuant Mesh QR for Retail
On a website or in-store, prospective buyers may be browsing, but still want product information. Zuant Mesh QR delivers this information in a contactless scenario. Visitors point the phone at the code and open up a world of specs, prices, videos, and FAQs. Zuant Cloud tracks their product interests to enable intelligent follow-up and marketing based on buyer preferences.
An additional benefit is that it is now easy to record store footfall in real-time with Zuant Cloud reporting to gain insight into busy periods by the hour across multiple days and different locations.
Retail Benefits:
- Easy way of requesting information
- Sales assistants have contact details for easy follow-up
- Reporting on engagement by product and geo-location
Zuant Mesh for Secure Office Check-in
The post COVID work world is going to be different with more employees working from home and fewer visits to the office. This makes it hard to know who's in the office at a given time, which is a problem not just for COVID track and trace, but all the other aspects of office life. If there's a fire, for instance, how do you know who is in the building?
Zuant Mesh QR is a solution that is quick and easy for all employees and visitors to use. It's contactless; it uses personal phones, and requires just a simple scan of a QR code to get in and out of the building.
Office Benefits:
- Contactless
- In & out QR online poster production
- GDPR data collection in the Cloud
- Seamless integration with HR Management Systems
For a demo of Zuant Mesh QR contact: Charlotte@zuant.com.
About Zuant
Zuant is a range of data capture tools featuring native iOS & Android Apps, and QR and web-based channels, which synchronize with a Zuant Cloud portal when an internet connection is available. This makes it ideal for data captured at any Event, Webinar, Retail or Office environment, which in turn can be viewed in a central global location. Data is collected with the highest level of security and privacy, and full GDPR compliance.
About Zuant, the Company
Founded by tech innovator Peter Gillett in 2008, Zuant provides lead capture solutions for companies seeking to maximize their investment in tradeshows and webinars, as well as virtual retail and office environments . The name Zuant is derived from the Anglo-Norman word, suant, meaning fast and light, and symbolizes the ease in which leads are able to be captured on the go and fed into a CRM system for fast follow-up! Peter created the world's first web-based CRM system funded by Lucent Technologies in the 1990s. CRM, lead generation and follow-up are still the focus for Zuant and its network of NACCENT call centers around the globe. Zuant clients include ADP, Verizon, Volvo, Dow, Ferrero and many others across all industries. Zuant has offices in London, England, Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY. For information, visit the Zuant website http://www.zuant.com.
