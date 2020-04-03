SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the world are confronted with the impacts of the coronavirus, Zurich Insurance has launched a new podcast series, Risk Insights: Coronavirus. The series brings together key risk management leaders sharing their knowledge to help manage the evolution and impacts of COVID-19 and plan strategies for protecting their businesses, employees and the communities they serve.
"Helping our customers understand and manage emerging and evolving risk is at the center of all that we do. We know many businesses are seeking guidance as they continue to manage the evolution and impacts of COVID-19," said Colleen Zitt, incoming Chief Risk Officer for Zurich North America. "The insights within our podcast series are designed for Business Risk Managers, CFOs, insurance distributors and others who are in charge of mitigating risks throughout their organizations."
The first six episodes are currently available on podcast platforms Stitcher and Spotify and are coming soon to Apple and Google. They also are available on Zurich's Coronavirus Resource Hub at www.zurichna.com/covid19.
The short episodes, ranging from four to ten minutes in length, cover all types of coronavirus scenarios with which businesses find themselves dealing. Here are the first six segments in the series.
Help Stop the Spread - Why this virus is different and what you can do to help stop its spread with Dr. Nina McIlree, medical doctor and Zurich North America's Vice President of Medical Management
Supply Chains - How the COVID-19 virus has impacted global supply chains, what businesses can do now to minimize the disruptions with Chris Snider, Zurich Canada's interim head of Risk Services
Reducing the Spread in Facilities - Strategies to help you reduce the spread of the coronavirus in your facilities with Clayton Shoup, a Zurich Risk Engineer focusing on Large Casualty
Cyber Risks of Remote Working During Coronavirus - Reducing cyber risks at a time when working remotely has heightened the digital perils facing your business with Gerry Kane, Zurich North America's Head of Cyber Risk Engineering
Effective Risk Management for Businesses - The first four steps of an effective risk management program while facing the pandemic with Bart Shachnow, Director of the Zurich Academy Broker Training Program
Crisis Standards of Care for Healthcare Facilities - Crisis standards of care for healthcare facilities in the wake of COVID-19 with Krishna Lynch, Senior Healthcare Risk Engineering Consultant
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Hub
In addition to housing the Risk Insights podcast series, Zurich's Coronavirus Resource Hub is a comprehensive resource for businesses that continue to watch the evolution of COVID-19. It features articles on a variety of risk management topics including cyber risks, supply chain challenges, telehealth services and more; as well as information on the federal COVID-19 economic relief package. There are also links to key resources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. Visit Zurichna.com/covid19 regularly for updated info.