DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With news of owner-reported benefits like improved body condition, better dental health, and reduced allergy symptoms, pet parents are increasingly showing interest in feeding their pets a fresh, biologically appropriate diet. According to PetFoodIndustry.com, as many as 10% of cat owners and 25% of dog owners feed their pet at least some raw meat.
RAWgust is a month-long celebration of raw diets for pets. Pet parents who are curious about feeding a raw diet are encouraged to learn the benefits and best practices of introducing fresh, unprocessed foods to their pet's bowl, whether they're interested in making a complete change or just supplementing their pet's dry kibble with raw treats, snacks, and toppers.
"Even small changes like switching to single ingredient treats can be beneficial," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at 1-800-PetMeds®. "As with any dietary change, we recommend talking to your vet first to make sure your pet's new diet will meet all of their needs."
Pet parents are invited to enter the 1800PetMeds® RAWgust Giveaway for a chance to win a holistic pet care package that will include a Dexas Snack Duo, Yucca Intensive Holistic Animal Care Supplement, and chicken flavored PureBites Freeze-Dried Treats.
The 1-800-PetMeds® RAWgust Giveaway runs from Sunday August 1, 2021, through Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") August 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. Each Friday throughout the month of August, two winners will be chosen. One grand prize winner will receive a SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder. There will be nine (9) winners total. Learn more about raw feeding and let us know your pet's favorite food for a chance to win.
