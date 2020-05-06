PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Rocher, known for being the gift which symbolizes appreciation for the people that mean the most to us, believes it is especially important to create and share special memories with loved ones during these challenging times. Mother's Day is the embodiment of a moment when we strive to ensure our affection and gratitude is felt by those who are so special to us: our moms. Whether mom is at home with you or she lives far away, there is always a way to make her feel appreciated. The delicious multi-layered hazelnut and milk chocolate confection wrapped in gold and presented in a beautiful diamond-lid pack is the perfect way to show mom you care. That's why the premium chocolate brand is inviting consumers to post a photo and story showcasing a special moment with their mom for a chance to be featured on the Ferrero Rocher social channel and to win a gift of Ferrero Rocher premium chocolate just for her.
To enter the #FerreroRocherCelebratesMom Sweepstakes, consumers are asked to post a photo of themselves with their mom on the official @FerreroRocherUSA Facebook page, with the hashtags #FerreroRocherCelebratesMom and #sweepstakes, along with a description of their favorite moment with a mother, aunt or other special woman in their life in honor of Mother's Day.
"Mother's Day is about honoring the things about mom that make her so special. How we do that might look a little different this year, but Ferrero Rocher wants to keep that ritual of demonstrating our appreciation and gratitude alive," said Alessandro Rapali, Senior VP of Ferrero North America. "Even though not everyone may be able to physically spend the day with mom this year, Ferrero Rocher will help honor moms by providing a platform to show our appreciation. We're excited to launch #FerreroRocherCelebratesMom as a means of giving back and thanking moms for all the ways they enrich our lives."
One hundred winners of the sweepstakes will have their mom featured on Ferrero Rocher's social channels and their mom will receive a Ferrero Rocher 24-piece gift box sent directly to her home in the United States. Consumers can submit their photos now through Thursday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET to enter for a chance to win.
Consumers must be 18 years or older to participate in the #FerreroRocherCelebratesMom sweepstakes. For more information and full sweepstakes rules, please visit www.FerreroRocherCelebratesMom.com. For more details on the Ferrero brand, please visit http://www.ferrerorocher.com/ and follow Ferrero Rocher on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the latest brand news.
