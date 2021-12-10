FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long Shot's, a woman-owned business in Frederick County, Maryland has been awarded a Sports Wagering Facility license by the Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWARC) following regulatory approvals received last week from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission. The award marks a critical milestone for the state of Maryland; Long Shot's is the first and only 100-percent woman-owned entity named in the sports wagering law that was eligible for a retail license. The Maryland law seeks to promote opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses to be included in retail and mobile sports betting.
"I am thrilled to be a trailblazer for a diverse and successful sports betting industry in the state of Maryland," said Alyse Cohen, owner of Long Shot's "Restaurant" where the Maryland Jockey Club has an Off-Track Betting facility (OTB). "We have exciting plans for our retail sportsbook that will make it a centerpiece to the economic and cultural vibrancy of the fastest growing county in the state. I appreciate the staff at the Maryland Lottery for working with Long Shot's through the rigorous licensing process. We also look forward to working with the SWARC as the state establishes a mobile sports betting market that meets the goals of the legislature."
Opened in 2019, Long Shot's quickly became one of Maryland's top performing OTB locations. Located on the I-270 interstate within the Clarion Inn/Frederick Event Center and adjacent to a regional shopping mall, the new sportsbook will be ideally positioned to serve not only the Frederick community, but thousands of commuters and business travelers who pass by every day.
"My family and our businesses have been Frederick, Maryland based since 1948. I am proud to continue our commitment to the community, state and its residents by being at the forefront of the burgeoning legal sports wagering industry," concluded Cohen.
