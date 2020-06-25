DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry, Condensed, and Evaporated Dairy Product Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product market is expected to grow from $92.6 billion in 2019 to $94.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $111.6 billion in 2023.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product market, and compares it with other markets.
The demand for clean label products is increasing rapidly owing to a significant rise in awareness of healthy eating. Clean label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavor enhancers, dyes or artificial preservatives. Also, many food service and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants. According to a survey of 1,000 customers in the UK and Russia by Ingredion, 70% of consumers purchasing dairy and bakery products are aware of clean labels and the presence of clean labels influences their buying decisions and 30% of consumers are looking for some kind of clean label claim.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product market.
Report Scope
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product market section of the report gives context. It compares the dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product market with other segments of the dairy food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Trends And Strategies
8. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Dry Dairy Product
- Condensed Dairy Product
- Evaporated Dairy Product
10.2. Global Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- E-Commerce
- Others
10.3. Global Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Food
- Beverages
- Intermediate Products
- Condiments
- Other
11. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Metrics
11.1. Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Nestle S.A.
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- GCMMF Pvt. Ltd.
- Magnolia Inc.
- Goya Foods Inc.
