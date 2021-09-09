ST. CHARLES, Mo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beef Jerky Experience in St Charles, MO is joining other businesses in the area, helping to raise funds for the family of fallen Marine, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.
"It's our way of giving to the noble cause of supporting the Schmitz family during this difficult time. This young man, only 20 years old, is a true hero for this nation," says Cory and Scott Neer, owners of Beef Jerky Experience, located at 1320 Bass Pro Drive, off 5th Street. "We've developed a hero gift box with 13 jerky SnackPaks, all made in the U.S.A in delicious small batch jerky flavors and Giannois chocolates or melt-in-your-mouth taffies. We are discounting this special hero box and 20% of sales are earmarked for the Schmitz family." Sale of this special hero box starts Wednesday, September 8th, the day LCPL Schmitz' remains arrive in St.Louis and continues for 13 days through September 20th.
To purchase the box and donate to this family, you can come in or call the store at (636) 226-5335. It can be picked up, delivered free within 30 miles of the store or shipped anywhere in the United States at a nominal charge.
Beef Jerky Experience is a locally owned premium jerky and specialty grocery store. Scott Neer is a retired police officer and fire fighter from High Ridge, MO, son of retired St Charles County Sheriff Thomas Neer.
"I consider myself blessed by the men and women in uniform who risk their lives daily to protect our freedoms." Cory Neer says
A Cuban native and naturalized American citizen, Cory is staunchly patriotic, ensuring she does all she can to support military and first responders. Their staff, Jared Sanford and Kaelee Colligan are equally enthusiastic, integral participants in their resolve to contribute to this cause.
Beef Jerky Experience is a delightful shop, full of healthy snacks and amazing treats. It has something for everyone, from unique suckers for kids, to the hottest lollipop in the world; collections of hot sauces; gourmet popcorn, candied peanuts and of course, an amazing variety of healthy and delicious beef, pork, turkey and wild game jerky.
About the Beef Jerky Experience
The Beef Jerky Experience was founded in 2010 and is the country's first national jerky franchise. The company is headquartered in Kodak, Tennessee and there are currently over 90 franchise locations, including 6 founder-owned stores. Beef Jerky Experience specializes in more than 100 varieties and sizes of premium jerky including exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk, as well as guest favorite flavors such as Prime Rib and Cherry Maple. Jerky is lean, high in protein, low in calories, contains less than 3% fat. Beef Jerky has an extremely long shelf life. Millions seek out and enjoy this protein packed snack every day.
Media Contact
Jenn Szlachta, Beef Jerky Experience, 586-612-8398, jenn.szlachta@beefjerkyx.com
SOURCE St. Charles Beef Jerky Outlet