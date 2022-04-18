"Local First" brand sources soup ingredients from local farmers keeping community and sustainability at the forefront
ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 18 Chestnuts, a "local first" brand, recently launched their new collection of distinctly nutritious and artistically blended plant-based soups consisting of seven different flavors: Red Pepper Pomodoro, Beetroot Apple Soup, Carrot, Ginger Dill Soup, Southern Succotash, Asparagus Shiitake, Butternut Squash & Pear, and Chestnut Maple. The plant-based soups are now available for purchase nationwide as a one-time order (16 oz or 32 oz size) or on a subscription basis as a Petite Plan (six 16 oz jars) or Grande Plan (six 32 oz jars) with the option of two delivery cadences to choose from.
Beginning as a passion project, 18 Chestnuts has evolved into a nutritious brand, working with local farmers for many of their ingredients and donating to local charities to keep community and sustainability at the forefront. With proper nutrition as a core value, the brand helps educate children on the importance of eating a wide variety of vegetables, so they continue to choose them into adulthood.
"We believe in the power of soup to deliver an easy, healthy and delicious meal," said Founder of 18 Chestnuts, Ilona Kossoff. "From your first spoonful, you'll feel something more: a deep sense of warmth and community. Soup has united cultures for centuries. It is warming and comforting, even when you don't know you need it. Combined with the best vegetables, our soups wake up your senses and create a wholesome experience that is meant to be shared. It's our own golden ratio of goodness."
In addition to being vegan friendly, all the soups are dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, low-glycemic and low-sugar. Soups are shelf-stable and are carefully packaged in glass jars, minimizing the negative impacts of plastic. The soups also make for a great gifting option for an easy, healthy, nutritious meal.
About 18 Chestnuts
Founded by Ilona Kossoff, 18 Chestnuts began as an expression of her creative self in the kitchen. With nutrition at its forefront, 18 Chestnuts focus on the power of plants to nourish and heal the body. All soups are created with locally sourced vegetables and natural ingredients and blended for a more plant-based nutrition in every sip. For more information, visit 18chestnuts.com.
