Fourth of July Respondents plan on celebrating mostly by BBQing

Fourth of July Respondents plan on celebrating mostly by BBQing

 By Grill Masters Club

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of America's 246th birthday on Monday, July 4th, 2022, Grill Masters Club and BBQGuys surveyed entrants to its Master the Grill Giveaway: "How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?"

Of the 8,650 total survey respondents, a whopping 67% indicated they plan to celebrate with a barbecue. Fireworks was the second most popular celebration activity with 25%, followed by picnic 19%, attend a parade/community celebration 17%, travel/vacation 11%, camping 8%, with only 3% of respondents indicating they do not plan to celebrate. (Respondents were allowed to select all activities that apply.)

How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?

BBQ

67 %(5,758)

Fireworks

25 %(2,178)

Picnic                                                             

19 %(1,636)

Attend a parade/community celebration

17 %(1,456)

Travel/vacation

11 %(974)

Camping

8 %(720)

Don't plan to celebrate

3 %(255)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-out-of-3-survey-respondents-plan-to-bbq-on-4th-of-july-301579134.html

SOURCE Grill Masters Club

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.