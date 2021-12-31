COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty new independent coffee shops opened in 2021 through the 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program from award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
"Kudos to the entrepreneurs who are now living the dream of owning independent coffee shops serving their local communities," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We look forward to helping them build their businesses in the years to come."
One of the 20 openings was the company's own Crimson Cup Coffee Shop West Chester, which opened November 15 inside Telhio's new Beckett Ridge Branch, 8249 Market Place Drive in West Chester, Ohio.
"We are excited to bring our award-winning coffee and terrific espresso drinks to a new Ohio market," Ubert said. "We're also thrilled to work with Telhio, which shares our commitment to consumers and community."
Ubert said that operating Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a company flagship store, Crimson, helps its managers test drink recipes and promotional ideas.
"As coffee shop owners and managers ourselves, we're uniquely positioned to help independent owners turn their hard work into profitable businesses."
Based on Ubert's Book,Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the 7 Steps program has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops in 30 states become thriving businesses.
The 19 independent coffee shops that opened through the program in 2021 include:
- Angie's Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich, Illinois
- Calabria Coffee in New Hartford, New York
- Cattlemen's Coffee House in Franklinton, Louisiana
- Coffee Jerks Yukon in Yukon, Oklahoma
- Cold Creek Coffee Company in Castalia, Ohio
- Cornerstone Coffee House – Norris City in Norris City, Illinois
- Cup O' Joy Coffee Barn in Edgerton, Ohio
- George's Coffee @121 in Melissa, Texas
- Humble Texan Coffee Opens in Vernon, Texas
- La Plaza Tapatia in Columbus, Ohio
- Lazy Labrador Coffee House in Kennesaw, Georgia
- Lock No. 4 Coffeehouse in Beverly, Ohio
- Loose Goose Coffee Company in Terre Haute, Indiana
- Millersport Coffee in Millersport, Ohio
- Roasted Rail Coffee House in Dilworth, Minnesota
- Sweet Aroma Coffeehouse & Bakery in Colchester, Connecticut
- The Branch Gathering Place + Coffee House in Greensburg, Indiana
- The Village Brew Coffee House in Piketon, Ohio
- White Buffalo Coffee Bar in Weatherford, Oklahoma
A 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultant guides new owners through every step – from scouting a profitable location and writing a coffee shop business plan to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training.
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup also provides award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
In fact, three of the new coffee shops belong to owners who opened existing locations with Crimson Cup's help:
- April 1 marked the grand opening of Millersport Coffee in Millersport, Ohio. Its owners also operate Scioto Valley Coffee in Circleville, Ohio.
- Opened April 12, White Buffalo Weatherford joined three existing White Buffalo Coffee Bars in Lawton and Altus, Oklahoma.
- With the June 7 opening of Coffee Jerks Yukon, there are now three Coffee Jerks locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
"Owners who run multiple locations show that specialty coffee shops can remain profitable and grow even during challenging economic times," Ubert said. "We think now is a perfect time to open an independent coffee shop. The economy continues to pick up, coffee demand continues to grow, lots of prime real estate is available, and interest rates are near historic lows.
Most of the owners had little or no experience in specialty coffee. Some said they would not have been able to open without Crimson Cup's help.
Jennifer Chandler owns The Village Brew Coffee House. After talking to other independent coffee house owners, she advises prospective owners to start with Crimson Cup.
"Begin by reading the 7 Steps book and then sign the agreements with Scott Fullerton," she said. "I have saved so much time and money with Crimson Cup's input."
7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the initial contact for all new coffee shop owners. Reach him via email at sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.
"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffeehouse, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
