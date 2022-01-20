NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of National Pizza Day, over 200 pizzerias across the country will come together on Wednesday, February 9th to feed the hungry through the Pizza Across America campaign from Slice Out Hunger and the World Pizza Champions.
First developed by World Pizza Champions member Carmine Testa with his sons Michael and Nicky, known nationally as the Jersey Pizza Boys, and the nonprofit Slice Out Hunger, the campaign kicked off in 2018. This is the program's fifth year.
"We want to encourage pizzerias to donate and deliver at least ten large pizzas to local food banks, shelters, or care centers of their choice," said Mike Bausch, Vice President of World Pizza Champions. "Our members are the most award-winning pizzerias in the country and we're all heavily involved in our communities, so this is our way of leading by example."
Pizza Across America co-founder Carmine Testa thinks this program is an important way for pizzerias, who depend on local customers, to give back and support their communities at the local level even at a time when restaurants are hurting. "In my eyes, the best way to celebrate National Pizza Day is by helping others and giving back to our local communities," Testa said. "We are so thankful for the support of each and every pizzeria, and without their support, this pizza party wouldn't be nearly as epic!"
The process of delivering pizza donations in every state will be managed by Slice Out Hunger, a NYC-based nonprofit founded by Scott Wiener (of Scott's Pizza Tours). "I was fired up by the Jersey Pizza Boys' idea when Carmine first brought it to me in 2018," says Wiener, "but this year it's even more critical to fight against our nation's growing food insecurity problem."
Hormel Foods will be sponsoring deliveries from some participating Pizza Across America pizzerias. Pizzerias looking to participate can find information at http://www.sliceouthunger.org/paa.
About the World Pizza Champions
The World Pizza Champions™ team is a U.S. based, multinational non-profit made up of elite pizza professionals. Through international competition, educational outreach, public demonstrations, and community-based service the team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career choice. For more information, visit http://www.worldpizzachampions.com.
About Slice Out Hunger
Slice Out Hunger is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that produces pizza-related events and campaigns to support American hunger relief and prevention measures. The organization has raised over $1.3M to fight food insecurity in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.sliceouthunger.org.
