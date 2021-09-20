LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sep. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company announces the release of their newest whiskey, Peerless Double Oak Bourbon. This expression was born out of necessity, not marketing tactics. Peerless Double Oak Bourbon will be available in Kentucky, California, Illinois, Florida and New York.
Kentucky Peerless started crafting Double Oak whiskies with the original intention of rescuing whiskey from a leaky barrel, losing too much quantity to Angel's share. When a barrel has a leak that cannot be repaired, the whiskey is transferred into a new charred oak barrel to continue its journey. By exposing the whiskey to a second barrel, the whiskey develops unparalleled complexity as well as a heavy mouthfeel.
The Single Barrel Double Oak whiskies offered in the past at Kentucky Peerless have received overwhelmingly positive feedback, which has led to this release. Master Distiller Caleb Kilburn said: "With the amazing response to our very limited Double Oak program to date, we have decided to improve the quality and accessibility of the product. Where in the past we would leave things up to chance, we are now intentionally curating barrels to become Double Oak."
Kilburn shares that the tasting notes reflect the characteristics of both barrels, and the dedicated tasting team is looking for prominent grain, fruit and herbaceous characteristics. Kilburn writes the tasting notes, including spicy oak, cinnamon, honey and leather as the more pronounced elements.
Find out more at kentuckypeerless.com or visit the distillery at 120 N. 10th Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings by reservation Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.
The Peerless family's very first bourbon went into a barrel in 1889. They have since revived the craft in their own state-of-the-art distillery in the Bourbon District, where they use the finest ingredients. The Peerless family believes that patience builds character and fine Bourbon and Rye can never be rushed. All under one roof, the select Kentucky Peerless grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled and barreled as Bourbon and Rye.
2017 Awards
Tricor Braun's Spirits Division Package of the Year
Small Batch Rye named Top 20 Most Exciting Whiskies of the Year by Whisky Advocate Magazine
2018 Awards
Small Batch Rye named Top 5 Best American Whiskey in Forbes magazine
2019 Awards
"Craft Producer of the Year" for the Americas by Whisky Magazine
"Global Craft Producer of the Year" by Whisky Magazine
2020 Awards
Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon named "Best Kentucky Bourbon" by World Whiskies Awards
Peerless Small Batch Kentucky Straight Rye awarded Category Gold for Rye 12 Years and
Under by Whisky Magazine
Master Distiller Caleb Kilburn was a finalist for best distiller by Whisky Magazine
Peerless was among the 12 final nominees for best distillery tour by Whisky Magazine
2021 Awards
Small Batch Bourbon received 92 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine
Small Batch Rye received 93 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine
For more information, visit kentuckypeerless.com
Contact: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company
120 North 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202
(502) 566-4999
For press inquiries: tara@kentuckypeerless.com
