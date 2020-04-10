DUBLIN, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Just Crack an Egg: Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the success of Just Crack an Egg, a breakfast innovation that enables time-pressed consumers to enjoy a hot indulgent breakfast even on busy mornings. It also considers the future implications of the breakfast occasion in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is compelling many consumers to self-isolate in their homes.
Kraft Heinz launched Just Crack an Egg in February 2018, a breakfast product that offered consumers a hot scrambled egg in minutes simply with the addition of a fresh egg. The unique breakfast product generated impressive sales in its first year, which led the company to expand the line with three additional variants focusing on key consumer segments.
Key Highlights
- There is a reassurance and relief associated with products that attempt to give consumers their time back. Illustrating this, two thirds of US consumers are not only interested in but actively buying products that help them save time and money.
- While breakfast is typically consumed at home, over one third of US consumers eat breakfast while traveling or at work at least once a week. This is significant as the needs associated with out-of-home breakfast consumption are distinct.
- While eggs oscillate between perceived health villain and nutritional hero, current sentiment suggests that the majority of US consumers believe that egg protein has a positive impact on health.
