The Slow Wine Guide offers unique insight into a year in the life of the vineyards and wines of the USA
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The acclaimed Italian wine organization, Slow Wine, announces the release of the 2022 Slow Wine USA Guide, which is now available for presale on Slow Food USA's website, where all proceeds support Slow Wine, and on Amazon.
Written by U.S. National Editor and esteemed wine educator, Deborah Parker Wong, and her team of field coordinators, along with the oversight and support of Slow Wine Editor in Chief Giancarlo Gariglio, the 2022 U.S. guide features 275 wineries across California, New York, Oregon and Washington. As the only eco-curated guide to American wineries, it examines the people and stories behind the wines and vineyards to help consumers make more conscious choices.
"Navigating the landscape of sustainability has become intimidating for wine consumers. The Slow Wine Guide USA serves as a roadmap, celebrating transparent farming and advocating for wineries that uphold our good, clean, and fair ethos," says Deborah Parker Wong. Slow Wine's U.S.community continues to grow, and in a time where climate change has become increasingly evident as well as more threatening to winegrowers and vintners, the guide allows for a transparent and updated report on what's happening in America's vineyards and cellars.
"Eco-curation is at the heart of everything Slow Wine USA does – leading consumers to wines from brands big and small that choose not to use herbicides in their vineyards. For consumers who want to drink clean and green, the Slow Wine Guide offers in-depth wine information, written by a who's who of wine writers in the U.S.," says Pamela Strayer, Senior Editor of the U.S. guide.
In a further commitment to sustainable agriculture, Slow Wine partner wineries have signed a manifesto created by the Slow Wine Coalition, a united global network of wine industry members who are dedicated to supporting a wine revolution driven by environmental sustainability, protection of the land, and rural, social, and cultural growth. And for the first time this year, the Coalition met in Bologna, Italy, at the end of February during the Slow Wine Fair for four days of conferences and tastings.
The 2022 Slow Wine Guide USA is available for pre-order on the Slow Food website where wineries listed in the 2022 Guide are offered a discount for purchases of six or more copies, and Amazon for $25.00.
About Slow Wine
The Slow Wine Guide evaluates over 2,000 Italian and several hundred American wineries - including a small selection from Slovenia - and treats each with the utmost respect and attention. Since its beginnings in Italy twelve years ago, Slow Wine has combined its tasting sessions with equally important moments of exchange and debate with producers. The direct contact with winegrowers and winemakers allows for a genuine, transparent and always up-to-date report on what's happening in their vineyards and cellars. Slow Wine selects wineries that respect and reflect their local terroir and practice sustainable methods that benefit the environment. All wines featured in the US guide are 100% free of chemical herbicides, and for the first time ever, all wineries that receive the Snail, the official Slow Wine seal, are 100% free of chemical herbicides, a quality that the Slow Wine Guide continues to passionately support.
