TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Xtalks editorial team is pleased to announce the launch of the Xtalks Food Podcast. Each week, host Sydney Perelmutter will be joined by editorial team members, Mira Nabulsi, Ayesha Rashid and Sarah Hand to discuss trending food industry topics and share insights from industry experts.
As Xtalks' lead food industry writers, Sydney and Mira will present stories on a wide variety of topics and trends, with Sarah and Ayesha weighing in on their point of view. The Xtalks Food podcast will also feature interview clips from discussions with food industry insiders to get their perspective on current events. Specific topics include:
- Food technology
- Plant-based food
- Food safety
- Ingredients and innovation
- Sustainability
- Grocery and foodservice
The podcast will allow team members to explore, and give their opinions on, the latest food stories like no other piece of editorial content. Most importantly, it will give food industry professionals a new way to stay up to date on the latest in their field, and hear diverse perspectives on controversial topics.
The weekly podcast is available for streaming every Thursday on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you stream podcasts. Subscribe to the Xtalks Food Podcast to never miss a new episode.
