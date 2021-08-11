STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For nearly 30 years the estate has been owned by Anne Cointreau, whose family has produced wine, champagne and spirits in France since 1272. Her great grandfather Adolphe created the famous orange liqueur that carries the family name, and her grandfather the luxury Remy Martin brand of cognac.
According to Joff van Reenen, Director and Lead Auctioneer of High Street Auctions in Johannesburg, which is offering the property in cooperation with its U.S. marketing partner, Tranzon, LLC, the historic Morgenhof Estate spans a rambling 210 hectares (518 acres) with just over 70 hectares (172 acres) currently under vine.
"Substantially adding to the attraction of the estate itself is the fact that it will be auctioned on August 25th with considerable foreign exchange and assessed tax loss incentives that would be extremely beneficial to the eventual buyer."
"With regards the estate itself, two luxury manor houses with exquisite finishes and furnishings, a wine tasting venue, a wedding chapel, guest cottages, function rooms, a unique architect-designed sunken octagonal skylit wine cellar and a large award-winning winery are just some of the special features of this splendid property."
"Morgenhof is also a true pioneer of South African viticulture. Dating back to 1692, one can trace the rich wine-making history back to the original French Huguenots."
"The vineyards are farmed as 'dry land', which result in smaller yields and superior concentrations in the berries. The estate comprises a variety of soil types, with the terroir further complimented by altitudes ranging from 65-400 metres (213 to 1312 feet) above sea level."
"Morgenhof's portfolio of wines includes a mixture of reds and whites, ranging from the fresh Sauvignon Blanc to the barrel-fermented Chenin Blanc. The red wine range offers a selection of iconic single varietal wines including a revered Merlot and a vibrant Pinotage, as well as a Bordeaux-style blend that is also the flagship of the Morgenhof range."
Van Reenen says the built infrastructure improvements on Morgenhof include:
- The pristinely restored 450m² (4,843 sf) main manor house comprising five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a lounge, dining room and kitchen as well as a wrap-around open terrace paved in terracotta tiles and a splash pool. The manor house is used as a boutique hotel;
- The Top House, a second manor of 730m² (7,857 sf) elevated among the vineyards. The two-story Cape Dutch style dwelling has four bedrooms, attached staff quarters and its own private swimming pool;
- A 600-ton capacity wine cellar;
- Underground barrel fermentation hall;
- Wine tasting room and terrace;
- Restaurant;
- Wedding chapel;
- Conference venue with attached catering facilities;
- Bistro and coffee shop;
- Office block; and
- Staff accommodation of various types.
Van Reenen says Morgenhof is being auctioned as a going concern, with all furniture, fixtures and fittings included in the sale.
The contents of the wine cellar will also form part of the auction lot.
"This is an established and well-diversified business with multiple income streams that offers a new owner with vision, massive potential to expand."
"The current owner wants to see that legacy continue for another three centuries, so after three decades of contributing her lineage's 800 years of viticulture experience to this estate she is handing over the reins. Anne Cointreau will be returning to France to retire and enjoy life with her extended family, and we wish her well."
Working together in preparation for this auction event is a rare cross-Atlantic marketing partnership between two premier auction brands. Tim Mast, CEO of Tranzon, LLC, High Street Auction's U.S. marketing partner, said, "This offering presents a truly unique opportunity for savvy investors around the world, and we are honored to share it with our buyers throughout North America and beyond."
Details of the estate can be found at tranzon.com/LLC210 or highstreetauctions.com. The estate can also be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/YikBE1noACA. The virtual auction that will be live-streamed on highstreetauctions.com as well as Facebook starts at noon sharp South Africa Time (6:00 AM Eastern Time) on August 25th.
