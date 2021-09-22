LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4th & Heart, the California-based emerging food brand known for its award-winning ghee butter, is proud to announce it will support the educational mission of The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), the world's premier culinary college.
4th & Heart has been an innovator and leader within the ghee category for years. Using an ancient method of clarifying butter to remove lactose and water, ghee is a healthy fat with a high smoke point suitable for all methods of cooking and baking. Ghee is also a pantry staple for many chefs, and this collaboration will allow students to utilize the health benefits of ghee by incorporating it into their cooking.
"It's an absolute honor to support such an incredible institution. The CIA is known for its culinary prowess and shares in the values that we embody here at 4th & Heart. We are so excited for its culinary experts and future chefs to experience the benefits of 4th & Heart ghee in a hands-on way!" Max Dichter, president of 4th & Heart explains.
In addition to providing a gift-in-kind donation of their product for all CIA campuses, 4th & Heart will support various activities during the CIA's momentous 75th anniversary year, including sponsoring the alumni weekend this October. 4th & Heart will showcase the versatile superfood throughout the weekend and at the 10th Annual Run For Your Knives 5K Run/Walk, after which the company will award a $2,500 scholarship to one student participant.
"We are truly grateful for 4th & Heart's support of our educational mission, and look forward to this collaboration," said Kevin Allan, vice president of advancement, at the CIA.
Ghee is becoming more popular among the increasing number of home chefs who are cooking with more healthy fats for better energy, nutrient absorption, and satiety. Because it is naturally lactose-free, ghee is easier to digest and delivers the buttery flavor consumers love along with vitamins A, D, and E, butyric acid and CLA. Thanks to its high smoke point of 485 degrees, ghee can be used for roasting, sautéing, grilling, baking or just spreading on top of toast and veggies. Ghee is like butter, but better!
4th & Heart ghee comes in a variety of formats including jars, spray, and pour. The jars are available in familiar varieties such as Original Recipe and Himalayan Pink Salt, but also specialty flavors such as Vanilla, Garlic, Turmeric, and Chocolate. The spray and pour are a flavorful mix of ghee, avocado, and grapeseed oils making them unique compared to the competition. 4th & Heart Ghee comes from Grass-Fed, Pasture Raised cows in New Zealand, which has a global reputation of having the highest standards of wellness when it comes to the happiness of the cow herd. Unlike regular dairy butter, 4th & Heart Ghee is Whole 30 certified. Other noteworthy certifications include Keto, Paleo, Non-GMO Project, Gluten-Free and Kosher!
About The Culinary Institute of America
Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.ciachef.edu.
About 4th & Heart
Since its launch in 2015, the Marina Del Rey, Calif.-based food company 4th & Heart has been on a mission to revolutionize the modern-day pantry with the versatile superfood, ghee butter. Now found across the country on the shelves of over 10,000 stores and growing, 4th & Heart continues to reinvent the ways consumers can incorporate its line of grass-fed ghees into their daily diet by providing a variety of delicious, flavored ghee spreads, oils and chocolate spreads making them the country's go-to high quality ghee purveyor. For more information about 4th & Heart, please visit http://www.fourthandheart.com or connect with the brand on Instagram (@fourthandheart), Facebook or Twitter (@fourthandheart).
Media Contact
Elexis Schroder, SchroderHaus, +1 7203523961, elexis@schroderhaus.com
SOURCE 4th & Heart