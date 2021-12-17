VERONA, Italy, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 5StarWines – the Book is a three-day blind tasting where wines coming from all over the world are tasted and evaluated by a jury of international wine experts. The Selection features two sections: 5StarWines, dedicated to conventional wines, and Wine Without Walls, dedicated to certified organic and biodynamic wines, or wines produced by companies adhering to protocols and certifications of sustainability. The event is a product of Veronafiere and its brand Vinitaly. It is organized in cooperation with Assoenologi, with the patronage of the MAECI - Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and ITA – Italian Trade Agency.
On December 16th the process leading to the 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls has officially kicked off. Now wineries from all over the world can register their wines on the official website of the event by accessing this link: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en. It is worth mentioning that there is an Early Bird formula running at the moment of a 15% discount, available until January 17th, 2022.
The 6th edition of 5StarWines – the Book will be held in presence on April 1st to 3rd 2022 and will maintain the usual format of the previous edition. The jury will taste all of the participating wines, thus assigning scores and writing dedicated tasting notes for each wine. At the end of the three days, wines that reach a rating of at least 90/100 will receive a diploma and will later be published in 5StarWines - the Book 2023, the official Guide of the event. The Guide will be distributed during the most important events organized by Veronafiere both in Italy - such as B2B during wine2wine (international forum on wine business) - and throughout the world most important wine fair trades.
On the other hand, producers who will be awarded a score from 85 to 89 points will not be selected for the Guide, but they will still receive a certificate of participation as well as the evaluation feedback from the 5StarWines jury. It is fundamental that wineries and producers receive feedback. The tasting notes written by the judges, who are relevant figures in the world of wine, is an extra advice that could help winemakers improve their products. By selecting a jury of well-established wine experts (Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET Diploma holders, oenologists, and many more) it will be guaranteed the objectivity of the judging itself. Italian wines are the protagonist of the selection and they will have the chance to be tasted in an international environment. The possibilities for the participating wines are endless, and the potentiality of reaching the international market is a chance that makes the difference.
Over 2,000 samples were submitted for the 2021 edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls. A total of 510 wines were chosen for inclusion in the 5StarWines – the Book guide. About the 2021 edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, General Chairman Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW said: "This year 5StarWines - the Book has gone one step further toward the wonderful creative entropy that characterises Italy. More and more wines deserve slow reflection because of their originality; wines with moving aromatic precision, wines that open the senses and provide a straightforward source of joy... there were just so many exciting tasting moments". We can't wait to discover what surprises the list of wines participating in the 2022 selection will have in store for us.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2021 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 510 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies its value at an international level.
