Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Robert Joseph, Bernard Burtschy, Daniele Cernilli and Gabriele Gorelli MW will all be part of the General Chairmen Panel, they will be making their way to Verona alongside over 80 other judges; The work of tasting samples will take place at a safety-built tasting station (safety protocols implemented by Veronafiere). This set-up this year will differ slightly from last year's tasting activities. The 2020 edition of 5StarWines (coined the "Agile" edition) was mainly done online, via video conference and WebApp. International judges tasted and scored wines from their very own home. This year, 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls will be, for the most part, held in Verona, in person.
In 2020, the Wine Without Walls' section was dedicated to only certified organic or biodynamic wineries. This year the category will expand to include "sustainable" wineries; while there no official regulation, they stand out for their virtuous efforts and conduct in the vineyard and in the cellar. At the time of registration each participating winery will have to provide their issued certification/documentation, issued by the control body and also select the section (organic, biodynamic, sustainable) in which they wish to compete and be judged.
The sustainable category as with the other two, will have an assigned tasting panel, and wines obtaining a score equal or higher than 90/100 will then be included in the special Wine Without Walls section of the 5StarWines - the Book. This annual Guide is an important acknowledgment to the wineries themselves as well as providing informative details on a meaningful segment within the wine sector. The Guide is also an effective promotional and commercial tool, distributed to an international audience of trade operators and wine professionals. The coveted awards distributed to Wine Without Walls top scoring wines are as follows: "Best Winery - Wine Without Walls" and "Best Wine - Wine Without Walls". Additional dedicated wine tastings and podcast interviews will be reserved to Trophy Winners.
The anticipated event will take place in Verona on June 16th-18th, we remind participants that registrations are now open. All wineries that choose to register before April 2nd can take advantage of a 15% discount. For more information visit https://www.5starwines.it/apply-now/?lang=en.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its fifth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2020 edition, over 2,000 bottles took part in the competition and 847 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality, and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
