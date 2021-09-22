NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen yogurt market is poised to grow by USD 627.69 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 16 HANDLES, BRIX Holdings LLC, Foods Pacific Group, Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Lakeland Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., TCBY, and Yogurtland Franchising, Inc. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of frozen yogurt will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Frozen Yogurt Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen yogurt market report covers the following areas:
- Frozen Yogurt Market size
- Frozen Yogurt Market trends
- Frozen Yogurt Market analysis
This study identifies growing demand for private-label frozen yogurts as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen yogurt market growth during the next few years.
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Frozen Yogurt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen yogurt market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the frozen yogurt market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the frozen yogurt market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen yogurt market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 16 HANDLES
- BRIX Holdings LLC
- Foods Pacific Group
- Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd
- Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt
- Lakeland Dairies
- Menchies Group Inc.
- MTY Food Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
