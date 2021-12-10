NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 65% of the growth will originate from APAC for the basil seeds market. India, Indonesia, and China are the key markets for basil seeds in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The availability of agricultural land and the high food consumption will facilitate the basil seeds market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The basil seeds market is set to grow by USD 123.86 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% as per the latest market research report by Technavio.
The basil seeds market covers the following areas:
The report on the basil seeds market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The health benefits of basil seeds are notably driving the basil seeds market growth. However, the factors such as the presence of other superfood seeds may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The basil seeds market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Technavio analyzes the basil seeds market by Product (inorganic basil seeds and organic basil seeds) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The basil seeds market share growth by the inorganic basil seeds segment will be significant for revenue generation. The various uses and applications of inorganic basil seeds will drive the growth of this segment. Inorganic basil seeds are used for their immune building and boosting properties. Inorganic basil seeds are rich in antioxidants, proteins, carbohydrates, and essential fats. Hence, basil seeds are widely used in various food applications.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the basil seeds market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Companies Mentioned
The basil seeds market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Botanical Interests Inc.
- Davids Garden Seeds
- Enza Zaden Beheer B.V
- Holy Natural
- OHIO HEIRLOOM SEEDS
- RR Agro Foods
- Satvikk Speciality Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Tassyam
- W. Atlee Burpee and Co.
- ZenBasil
The basil seeds market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Basil Seeds Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 123.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.86
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 65%
Key consumer countries
India, Indonesia, China, France, and US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Botanical Interests Inc., Davids Garden Seeds, Enza Zaden Beheer B.V, Holy Natural, OHIO HEIRLOOM SEEDS, RR Agro Foods, Satvikk Speciality Foods Pvt. Ltd., Tassyam, W. Atlee Burpee and Co., and ZenBasil
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
