NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville's celebrated gathering place for nearly 112 years, has opened the doors to The Pink Hermit by Jean-Georges, a new café from the hotel's culinary collaborator, internationally celebrated chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten. An intimate complement to Drusie & Darr by Jean-Georges, The Hermitage Hotel's flagship restaurant, which opened to acclaim in November 2021, The Pink Hermit welcomes guests for casual fare and take-away by day, and cocktails, light dinner or a post-event nightcap.
Located on the corner of 6th Avenue and Union, The Pink Hermit's light-filled interiors invite guests in via a new street-level entrance. Conceived by Jean-Georges and The Hermitage Hotel team, the interior was created by award-winning interior designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, the mastermind behind Drusie & Darr. The Pink Hermit's name is derived from the definition of hermitage as a "secluded retreat," and the intimate space, clad in pale pink and gray marble, welcomes guests with casual counter seating indoors and outdoor café seating in the warm weather.
Evolving throughout the course of the day, The Pink Hermit serves as a café with barista bar and delectable pastries in the morning, a casual take-away for lunch, and small bites, Champagne and handcrafted cocktails in the evening. Overseen by The Hermitage Hotel's Executive Chef, Kelsi Armijo, the menu features Jean-Georges' classics such as Chia Seed Pudding, Roasted Beet Greek Salad, Egg Toast with Caviar Herbs, and Charcuterie Board, alongside fan favorites from the Drusie & Darr dinner menu, including Black Truffle Pizza, Ahi Tuna Tartare, Crispy Sushi , Salted Caramel Sundae and other decadent desserts.
"After the successful opening of Drusie & Darr, we are so excited to be opening our café at The Hermitage Hotel, The Pink Hermit. It's the perfect accompaniment to Drusie & Darr, and between the two, the options are endless. You can have a sit-down dining experience at Drusie & Darr, stop by for lunch or after work for cocktails and a light dinner at The Pink Hermit. Whether a Nashville local or a visitor to the city, we are so happy to be here and thrilled to be part of the culinary scene in Nashville right now," said Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
"We are thrilled to unveil this sensational venue that perfectly complements Drusie & Darr and introduces something completely new to the neighborhood. The Pink Hermit will add a playful, modern edge to the hotel's timeless elegance and add another only-at-The-Hermitage element to our hotel-wide design refresh," said Dee Patel, Managing Director, The Hermitage Hotel. "
The Hermitage Hotel's partnership with Jean-Georges derived from hotel owners Molly and Robert Hardie, following the opening of Marigold restaurant at the hotel's sister property, Keswick Hall, in Charlottesville, Va. Jean-Georges worked closely with Molly and Robert Hardie, Thomas Juul-Hansen, and The Hermitage Hotel team on the conception, design, and culinary program of both Drusie & Darr and The Pink Hermit, bringing two new, modern dining destinations to this iconic Nashville treasure.
"It's been a pleasure to collaborate with one of the world's most notable culinary talents, Jean-Georges, and we are delighted that he chose The Hermitage Hotel for his Southern debut," said owners Robert and Molly Hardie. "We are excited for our guests and the Nashville community to experience The Pink Hermit, whether it's for a quick coffee and pastry before work, a pre- or post-event drink or cocktails and a light dinner. The Hermitage Hotel will continue to be the city's social heart and living room where everyone is warmly welcomed."
The Pink Hermit is located in the heart of downtown Nashville, steps away from the State Capitol, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Ryman Auditorium, Nashville Arena and historic 2nd Avenue. Ideally situated at the crossroads of Nashville's cultural and professional districts, The Pink Hermit will be available for private parties and events. The new dining destination is the latest development of The Hermitage Hotel's top-to-bottom design refresh seamlessly blending the past with the present. With the revitalization of its guest rooms, lobby and common spaces, the hotel is meticulously preserving its cherished architecture while introducing a fresh, new color palette, updated furnishings and more.
The Pink Hermit is currently open Monday through Friday, 7:00am to 9:00pm, with weekend service to come. The Pink Hermit is located at 231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, go to thehermitagehotel.com/nashville-dining/.
Known as Nashville's original million-dollar property, The Hermitage Hotel is a timeless icon of best-in-class, five-star service. The property is recognized as a national historic landmark and has been honored by the Historic Hotels of America for its continued excellence. To learn more about The Hermitage Hotel, please visit TheHermitageHotel.com or follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
About The Hermitage Hotel
Set in the heart of Downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is the city's original million-dollar property, home to a rich history deeply rooted in the spirit of the region. Named a National Historic Landmark in 2020, The Hermitage Hotel stands as a timeless icon of refined Southern hospitality offering unparalleled service, luxurious comfort, and modern amenities. The hotel features 122 oversized guest rooms and suites and distinctive Beaux Arts architecture, including an original stained-glass ceiling that serves as a striking centerpiece for the hotel lobby. The grand ballroom, adorned with Circassian walnut paneling, continues to host memorable gatherings since the hotel's grand opening in 1910. Debuting in late 2021, The Hermitage Hotel is home to destination restaurant, Drusie & Darr, and café, The Pink Hermit, marking internationally acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's first presence in the South. In addition, the hotel offers an iconic Afternoon Tea service and two spa treatment rooms. The Hermitage Hotel is committed to the preservation of local heritage and is proud to partner with The Land Trust for Tennessee, raising over $1M to support the conservation of over 85,000 acres since 2008. For reservations and additional information, please call 615-244-3121 or visit TheHermitageHotel.com.
Media Contacts:
Murphy O'Brien
Camille Phillips | 949-742-1389
Courtney Perkins | 214-676-1362
hermitagehotel@murphyobrien.com
Media Contact
Murphy O'Brien, The Hermitage Hotel, +1 (310) 453-2539, hermitagehotel@murphyobrien.com
SOURCE The Hermitage Hotel