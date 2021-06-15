NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the dairy alternatives market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free sample to understand the scope of the report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the beverages-based dairy alternatives segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing demand for organic dairy alternatives is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Kikkoman Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Sanitarium Health Food Co., SunOpta Inc., Valsoia Spa, and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What is the key market driver?
The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the market with a 47% share in 2019.
Discover all the statistics and insights on dairy alternatives sales and related segmentation and gain competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors:
www.technavio.com/statistics/size-of-dairy-alternatives-market
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Kikkoman Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Sanitarium Health Food Co., SunOpta Inc., Valsoia Spa, and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the organized retail sector will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dairy alternatives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Dairy Alternatives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Dairy Alternatives Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Beverages-based Dairy Alternatives
- Food-based Dairy Alternatives
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45254
Dairy Alternatives Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dairy alternatives market report covers the following areas:
- Dairy Alternatives Market Size
- Dairy Alternatives Market Trends
- Dairy Alternatives Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for organic dairy alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the Dairy Alternatives Market growth during the next few years.
Dairy Alternatives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy alternatives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dairy alternatives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dairy alternatives market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy alternatives market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Plant-Based Protein Products Market - Global plant-based protein products market is segmented by product (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Tofu Market - Global Tofu market is segmented by product (processed and unprocessed) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Beverages-based dairy alternatives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food-based dairy alternatives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the product segment
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Danone SA
- Kikkoman Corp.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Sanitarium Health Food Co.
- SunOpta Inc.
- Valsoia Spa
- Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-9-29-billion-growth-expected-in-global-dairy-alternatives-market-during-2020-2024--technavio-301312725.html
SOURCE Technavio