NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...SCATTERED SHOWERS PRODUCING LOCALLY STRONG WINDS AND SMALL HAIL... Scattered showers will move across the area through early this evening. Some of this activity will be accompanied by brief wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, small hail, and some lightning. This activity is expected to quickly diminish into this evening.