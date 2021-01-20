OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Tex-Mex favorite with a Cajun twist! These Cajun-Style Enchiladas by High Heels & Good Meals are the perfect blend of Cajun and Mexican flavors, and just what you've been craving for those chilly winter nights, thanks to Tony Chachere's®.
CAJUN-STYLE ENCHILADAS
INGREDIENTS
1 ½ Teaspoons Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning
½ Cup Tony's Chicken Marinade
½ Teaspoon Garlic Powder
½ Teaspoon Onion Powder
½ Teaspoon Chili Powder
½ Teaspoon Smoked Paprika
1 Package 10-Inch Corn Tortillas
4 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs, Diced
1 Pound Shrimp, Cleaned and Deveined
1 Small Onion, Chopped
4-6 Cloves Garlic, Minced
3 Bell Peppers, Green, Red and Yellow, Chopped
½ Cup Milk
½ Cup Enchilada Sauce
2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
2 Tablespoons All-Purpose Flour
1 ½ Cups Mexican-Style Cheese, Shredded
2-3 Green Onions, Chopped for Garnish
Cilantro, Chopped for Garnish
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 35 Minutes
Serves: 6-8
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Dice the chicken thighs into small cubes and season with Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika.
- In a separate bowl, do the same with the shrimp.
- Add ¼ of the marinade and ½ of the minced garlic to each bowl. Mix well and let it rest in the refrigerator for about 20-25 minutes.
- After finished marinating, sauté chicken on medium heat and set aside once cooked.
- In the same pan, add shrimp and cook. Only 2 minutes per side. Be careful not to overcook the shrimp. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan, add chopped onions and bell peppers and cook until translucent. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan, add the unsalted butter, flour and 1 teaspoon of the Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning.
- Whisk together until the starch cooks out of the flour. Add the enchilada sauce and combine.
- Add milk and whisk until there is a smooth and silky consistency.
- Now assemble the enchiladas! Add a thin layer of the enchilada sauce to the bottom of a baking dish.
- In a tortilla, add a layer of chicken, veggies and cheese, roll up and place it down in the baking dish.
- Using another tortilla, repeat the previous step with shrimp. Continue alternating chicken and shrimp until the baking dish is full.
- Once the baking dish is filled with the stuffed tortillas, add a nice coating of the enchilada sauce on top.
- Cover the entire dish with the remaining Mexican-style cheese and bake at 350°F for 20 minutes.
- After about 20 minutes, your Cajun-Style Enchiladas will be bubbly and ready for you to top with chopped green onions and cilantro. Enjoy!
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.