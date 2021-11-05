IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Brisket? Swing by Hamburger Stand and meat their new smokin' good BBQ Brisket line up! For a limited time, guests can enjoy their tasty new BBQ Brisket Sandwich, topped with savory smoked Brisket, tangy BBQ sauce, pickle chips and grilled onions on a toasted bun. There's also a delectable new BBQ Brisket Dog which includes an All-Beef Hot Dog topped with tender smoked Brisket, BBQ sauce, ooey-gooey cheddar cheese sauce and grilled onions. Yum! Pair with the chain's savory BBQ Brisket Fries to round out a delicious meal! But don't delay, this saucy trio won't be around for long.

"You don't need to stand by the grill for hours to eat delicious brisket," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Just swing by your nearest Hamburger Stand and pick up our delicious BBQ Brisket Sandwich, Dog and Fries for a sensational meal."

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value.  It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

