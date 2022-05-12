Big prizes lie in store for stories about home-cooks-turned-chefs at the CKitchen Professional Equipment Awards!
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CKitchen has just announced 'Tasty Journey', a part of this year's edition of the Professional Kitchen Equipment Award Contest. Contestants are invited to use their culinary experience and skill with words to tell the story of a home cook that turned their passion for food into a fulfilling culinary career. The contest offers a chance to win grand prizes, whether you're a food blogger or a professional chef!
The best story will earn the writer the title of 'Best Niche Star', and a grand prize of $1000 in cash. The second and third-place winners will receive cash prizes of $750 and $500 respectively.
As for chefs, the prizes involve attractive discounts with no expiration dates. The first place will bag the 'Most Inspiring Story Star' title and a generous 15% off on state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, while the second-best story will earn a 10% discount. As for the third-place winner, 5% off will be awarded on all CKitchen equipment.
CKitchen is looking for committed food service journalists and professionals that can portray the inspiring journey of a real-life chef that started in a home kitchen. Both the writer and the story's protagonist should be over 21 years old and must be citizens of the United States or Canada. The protagonist should either be a professional cook or a chef working in a restaurant, own a commercial food business, have a minimum of two years of experience in the food industry, or be a contestant on popular cooking shows like MasterChef. However, please be aware that the chef should have worked in a different industry or have been a home cook before turning to the culinary arts for a full-time career.
The contesting writers can post the story with a catchy title, either on their blog or on a food-related third-party website. The websites that publish your story must have a minimum of 5000 visitors. You will be required to cite CKitchen in your story, and also email the company once you've made your submission. All contestants must publish their stories between June 1st and June 30th, 2022 to be considered for the contest. After going through all submissions, CKitchen will publish the 6 best stories across their social media accounts to allow their audience to vote for the best submission.
The winner of the grand prize will be announced on the 15th of July 2022, after the audience has voted for the 'Best Niche Star' and the 'Most Inspiring Story Star'. The winning stories will then be published on http://www.CKitchen.com.
About CKitchen: Having begun its journey nearly 38 years ago, CKitchen's beginnings were humble yet ambitious. Set up as a small business to serve chefs and culinarians looking for top-of-the-line commercial kitchen equipment, the company has since grown exponentially to serve foodservice businesses, hotels, and institutional facilities. CKitchen has worked with over 1000 establishments across the USA. CKitchen's online platforms & catalogs of commercial kitchen equipment are vast, made for culinarians serious about quality and performance. They also offer the best deals, excellent prices, and personalized suggestions from sales professionals with decades of experience. If you're serious about growing your restaurant business sustainably with an uncompromising focus on quality, CKitchen is your go-to partner. Visit http://www.ckitchen.com for a hassle-free shopping experience and commercial kitchen equipment trusted by the experts.
