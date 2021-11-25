SAUSALITO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After last year forced the cancellation of most regional holiday celebrations, the City of Sausalito has gone all-in for 2021 with its inaugural "Holiday By the Bay" celebration -- transforming into a winter wonderland with 18 scheduled events throughout the month of December.
Highlights include the return of the city's iconic Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks Display on Saturday, December 11th, and the citywide Gingerbread House Tour contest starting December 1st, featuring stunning gingerbread art pieces in businesses throughout the city.
Visitors are invited to get into the holiday spirit with some hot cocoa while enjoying all the incredible shopping, dining, and stunning vistas in Sausalito.
LEARN MORE: DestinationSausalito.com
MEDIA KIT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cc8uebCbHLUawt_Qwvcisz07xIZm-mG7
FULL LIST OF UPCOMING EVENTS:
Wednesday, December 1st
"Holiday by the Bay Kick-Off"
Holiday by the Bay launches with a Christmas carol sing-along featuring the Little Willow Strummers, a unique ukulele group from the Sausalito Woman's Club, a Christmas Tree Lighting, and fun activities all around town.
Date: Wednesday, December 1st
Time: 4pm Sing along
4pm Swing Dancing
6pm Tree Lighting
3pm - 6pm Artist Open House
Locations:
Sing along @ Cascais Plaza (former BofA)
Swing Dancing @ Golden Gate Market
Tree Lighting @ Vina Del Mar Plaza
Artist Open House @ Chamber Visitor Center
"Gingerbread House Tour"
A longtime family tradition for many, The Sausalito Gingerbread House Tour showcases the creativity of the local business in Sausalito. Visitors can participate in the Gingerbread House Tour anytime throughout the month of December by downloading a map of participating locations, viewing the unique gingerbread houses, and voting for their favorite. The fan-favorite winner will be announced in January, 2022.
Date: December 1st - 30th
Time: Ongoing
Location: Citywide - Download map here
Saturday, December 4th
"Breakfast with Santa"
Santa's Elves will be preparing a delicious pancake breakfast for Santa and his guests to enjoy! Pre-registration for this event is required and you will not want to forget to bring your camera to snap a photo with Mr. Claus.
Date: Saturday, December 4th
Time: 8:30am or 10am
Location: Sausalito Yacht Club
Registration: cityofsausalito.perfectmind.com
1. Create a profile
2. Follow the START HERE tab to CITY EVENTS
3. Choose the Breakfast with Santa seating that you want and follow the registration process.
Varda Landing Open Studios
Sausalito Working Waterfront Coalition opens their studios to the public.
Date/Time: Saturday, December 4th, 11am - 5pm and Sunday, December 5th, 12pm - 4pm
Location: Varda Landing, 247 Gate 5 Road
ICB Artist Open Studios
Free to the public, over 100 artists will be creating fine art in various mediums including photography, painting, animation, jewelry, drawing, sculpture, new media and more!
Dates: Saturday, December 4th
Sunday, December 5th
Time: 11am - 6pm
Location: ICB Building, 480 Gate 5 Rd
Sunday, December 5th
"12 Zaniest Days of Christmas EVER!"
You won't want to miss this comedic play on the 12 days of Christmas with Joe DeBellis and Pat Ronzone, a beloved local musical team, joined by a group of Sausalitans. Be ready to laugh, have fun and sing along.
Date: Sunday, December 5th
Time: 3pm - 5pm
Location: Cascais Plaza
"Annual Christmas Vespers Concert"
SPC presents a sparkling array of poetry and caroling music by Alfred Burt, David Conte, Morten Laurisden, Cecilia McDowall, John Rutter, and Eric Whitacre, and the inspiration of some of our greatest poets.
"Sausalito Presbyterian Choir"
Ralph Hooper, Music Director
Julie Carlson, Poetry Reader
Free Will Offering - Attendees above 12 years must show proof of full vaccination at the door and will be required to be fully masked for the duration of the program.
Date: Sunday, December 5th
Time: 5pm-7pm
Location: Sausalito Presbyterian Church, 112 Bulkley Ave, Sausalito, CA
Friday, December 10th
"Candy Cane Lane"
Join the Caledonia Street Merchants for a festive evening of holiday shopping! Visitors can catch Santa and his elves frolicking down Candy Cane Lane, and then enjoy restaurant specials and holiday activities. At 4pm, catch a performance by local band, Harmonica Means, at the corner of Pine & Caledonia.
Be sure to bring the kids and a camera to snap photos with Santa and his elves!
Date: Friday, December 10th
Time: 4pm - 7pm
Location: Caledonia Street
Saturday, December 11th
"34th Annual Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks Display"
Set up a chair anywhere along the Sausalito waterfront to view the brightly decorated boats in the 34th annual Lighted Boat Parade.
The parade is free to attend, and begins at 6pm on Saturday, with fireworks commencing at 7:15pm above Richardson Bay. The event features dozens of brightly-decorated boats along the Sausalito Waterfront, as well as food and drinks at Gabrielson Park.
For more information visit: http://www.WinterfestSausalito.com
Date: Saturday, December 11th
Time: 6pm - 10pm
Location: Sausalito Waterfront
Sunday, December 12th
"Jingle Bell Run & 5k & Childrens Run 2021"
Running is a whole lot more fun when you are doing it along Sausalito's scenic Waterfront! The annual Jingle Bell Run &5K is an annual fundraising event starting at 8:30am on Humboldt Ave (50 Humboldt Ave Sausalito, CA 94965). This unique race along the Sausalito Waterfront allows participants to take in breathtaking views while benefiting the Dipsea Kidz program helping at-risk youth.
Pre Registration and same day registration is available.
Date: Sunday, December 12th
Time: 7:30am - 10am
Location: Adjacent to Gabrielson Park
"Voices of Praise"
Come hear the powerful singing of Florence Williams' Marin City Choir, "Voices of Praise," accompanied by Reed Fromer, a well-known RnB keyboardist.
Date: Sunday, December 12th
Time: 4pm - 5pm
Location: Cascais Plaza, 750 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA
Thursday, December 16th
"Strolling Carolers"
Sausalito Presbyterian Carolers will deliver songs of good cheer to businesses & shoppers Downtown.
Date: Thursday, December 16th
Time: 4pm - 6pm
Location: Downtown Sausalito
Friday, December 17th
"Princess Street Merchants Celebration"
Come by for some late night holiday shopping and see all that the Princess Street merchants have up their sleeves for the holidays. The bright decorations and festive music are sure to spread some holiday cheer!
Date: Friday, December 17th
Time: 5pm - 7pm
Location: Princess Street & Bridgeway
Saturday & Sunday, December 18th-19th
"Makers Faire – aka Santa's Workshop"
Shop unique gifts and meet the Sausalito "Makers'' during the Makers Faire taking over Cascais Plaza. Don't miss the chance to take photos with Santa who will be waiting to hear what you want for Christmas from 1 - 3pm.
Date: Saturday, December 18th
Sunday, December 19th
Time: 12pm - 6pm
Location: Cascais Plaza
"Marin City West Coast Blues Society Christmas Concert"
The music of the West Coast Blues Society Caravan of Allstars will rock us into the spirit of Christmas and the Holidays with hip, blues and jazz.
Date: Saturday, December 18th
Time: 4pm - 6pm
Location: Cascais Plaza
Wednesday, December 22nd
"Holiday Sing-A-Long with Jan & Andy"
Celebrate the finale of the 1st Sausalito Holiday by the Bay with a community wide sing along. All community members, families, kids and even off-key singers are welcome to join in! The Holiday Sing A Long hosted by Jan & Andy Dudnick is sure to put you into the holiday spirit.
Date: Wednesday, December 22nd
Time: 4pm - 6pm
Location: Cascais Plaza
Learn more at: DestinationSausalito.com
MEDIA KIT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cc8uebCbHLUawt_Qwvcisz07xIZm-mG7
###
Media Inquiries:
Kevin Almeida
Creative Digital Agency
kevin@creativedigitalagency.com
Media Contact
Kevin Almeida, Creative Digital Agency, Inc., +1 (213) 509-7630, kevin@creativedigitalagency.com
SOURCE City of Sausalito