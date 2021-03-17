LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 3 years of intensive research and development, the first salvo, in what is promised to be a dynamic product pipeline, has been fired. PantryOn Intelligent Pantry Shelves as well as PantryOn companion app will be available for market March 31, 2021.
PanrtryOn is the first of its kind smart kitchen and pantry appliance with companion app. PantryOn monitors and manages your household groceries and cleaning supplies from anywhere in the world.
The PantryOn system uses weight monitoring technology to let users know exactly how much of each item they have in their pantry, while automatically creating a shopping list to avoid running out of items they need.
During the development of its technology, PantryOn asked potential users three simple questions:
1. Are you tired of multiple trips to the grocery store after a long day's work?
2. Are you fed up with running out of your most needed grocery items?
3. Are you weary of wasting money buying items you already have, and didn't know it?
The overwhelming majority of individuals asked answered with a "yes" to all three questions. In addition, according to the food marketing institute, shoppers hit the supermarket an average of 1.5 times per week, and over 40% go to more than one store to get all the things they need.
With the PantryOn system, users can alleviate their frustrations with the mundane task of tracking household inventory.
So how does it work you might ask?
PantryOn intelligent shelves monitor inventory by weight. This technique is arguably, the most accurate method of inventory management for consumer goods, since RFID technology is not commonly used in the industry, at least not at the end user level. Food suppliers often employ weight measurement to monitor inventory in their facilities. The sensors used are designed for bulk items. They are large and expensive, too large and too expensive for home use. The software used at the producer level is mostly PC based, and not designed for a large number of untrained users. By contrast, PantryOn products are used to measure smaller weights, they occupy a smaller space, and are designed for cleanliness and ease of use. They are basically a user-friendly product made for homes. PantryOn app also follows the same logic. It is made for mobile devices and is easy for use by the masses. The app is associated with APIs provided by grocery retailers. The APIs contain product names, weight, images and retail prices as well as available coupons and discounts.
PantryOn is primed to set the market in the In-Home Inventory management space. When asked about the vision for PantryOn, Inventor and CEO of the company said the following:
"In my mind, PantryOn intelligent Pantry devices are likely to have a profound and positive impact on the lives of users in such way that no other smart device has so far," said Fadi Shakkour president and CEO of PantryOn. "PantryOn intelligent Pantry devices represent a new dawn in the relationship between smart home automation devices and users. This is a loud and clear representation of how technology can truly add value to your life and mine, not just in communication and entertainment, many smart devices do that well today, but in other more fundamental ways such as the mundane task of grocery shopping."
There is no doubt PantryOn will be a major contributor to how we track, manage and shop for our everyday household inventory.
Learn more about this revolutionary new technology by visiting http://www.pantryon.com, and follow them on Instagram at Pantryonapp.
Media Contact
Mike Makkouk, PantryOn, +1 (310) 956-9327, mmakkouk@pantryon.com
SOURCE PantryOn