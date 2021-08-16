PENNGROVE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming off a recent top award win at WEEDCon 2021 and with 75 award winning cannabis and CBD infused sauces and dressings, esteemed Chef Glenn Cybulski advances the wide range of savory flavors and experiences with Tossed Sauced & Baked (TSB) that are not widely present in the $24 billion cannabis and $3.5 billion CBD United States markets.
While most edibles in today's dispensaries are sweet focused, TSB provides a high-quality 5-star lineup of chef created products that address the industry's current void in cannabis infused savory foods with a few sweet surprises in the mix as well. The TSB product lineup offers dessert toppings, salsas, tapenades, dips and flavor enhancers and it's Sweet 'N Spicy BBQ Sauce brings a little bit of special southern kick to the grill.
"Balance is the key to enjoying our products responsibly," Chef Glenn stated. "With our sauces and dressing it is easy to achieve this balance and to receive the benefits in your everyday meal preparations."
TSB is also well positioned for upcoming U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) legislation that will allow their CBD infused sauces and dressing to sell in nationwide retail and commercial outlets.
"Tossed Sauced & Baked is already in over 45 dispensaries in California and we have major plans to grow nationwide as legalization opens up." Chef Glenn said.
Cybulski is an acclaimed chef who has been recognized with more than 100 culinary awards nationally and internationally including being a certified Italian Pizzaiolo since 2009. As a seasoned restauranteur and culinary consultant, he knows his way around food.
Infusing these award-winning sauces was the next step in Chef Glenn's culinary journey. After decades of ideation, a lifetime in the kitchen perfecting flavor profiles and reworking recipes, Tossed Sauced & Baked was created.
"This culinary Cannabis and CBD company is disrupting the industry with this prized savory and sweet infused variety of prepared gourmet sauces," Chef Glenn said. "One way or another Tossed Sauced & Baked can be enjoyed in people's kitchens every day."
Information on Tossed Sauced & Baked can be found on the company's website: http://www.tossedsaucedbaked.com or by contacting Chef Glenn Cybulski at 707.774.1668 or chef@tossedsaucedbaked.com. TSB products are currently available in over 45 dispensaries located throughout California. Tossed Sauced & Baked will be presenting at the upcoming Artisan Baking Expo in Las Vegas, August 17-19th.
