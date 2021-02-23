LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Sha Noodles, producers of premium Taiwanese instant noodles and snacks, has spent the greater part of winter expanding its retail presence in the United States. The Alhambra, California-based company with roots in Taiwan is expanding its presence in the American West with distribution at select Harmons Grocery stores throughout the state of Utah.
It's a partnership that makes sense. Harmons is an upscale grocer known for offering products that are locally sourced or made with high-quality ingredients, and A-Sha has carved a niche for itself as a healthy alternative to the conventional, deep-fried instant noodles. A-Sha's noodle products are air-dried with a proprietary 18-hour process, each serving contains at least 10g of plant-based protein per package, and with no preservatives. The brand was recently ranked #1 in the "Top Ten Taiwanese Instant Noodles Of All Time 2021 Edition," curated by international noodle critic, Ramen Rater.
Throughout February, Harmons has been rolling out a variety of popular A-Sha products, including their sesame-flavored Tainan Thin Noodles, chili-flavored Hakka Wide Noodles, and original Mandarin Noodles. By the beginning of March, these and many other varieties will be available at 10 of the 19 Harmons Grocery stores located throughout the Wasatch Front and St. George area of Utah.
To learn more about Asha Noodles, visit ashadrynoodle.com; to find your nearest Harmons, visit https://www.harmonsgrocery.com/locations.
About A-Sha Foods USA
Based in Alhambra, California with roots in Taiwan, A-Sha Foods USA are producers of the world's best healthy noodle dishes. A-Sha noodles are made with only the highest quality ingredients, containing at least 10g of plant-based protein per package without any of the artificial preservatives or flavoring often found in conventional deep fried ramen noodles. Fresh, flavorful, and aromatic, A-Sha invites you to be delighted by the convenience of easy-to-make noodles that are delicious, nutritious, and prepared with nothing suspicious. Visit ashadrynoodle.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram @ashadrynoodle.
About Harmons
Since 1932, Harmons passion for innovation, commitment to its associates, and contributions to the community have provided the building blocks to help the company expand from a single fruit stand to 18 thriving locations spanning from Northern to Southern Utah. Harmons is known for its unique grocery industry approach, which provides a high-quality experience to its customers by offering fresh foods prepared in-store by chefs, artisans and experts; local Utah products; and an aggressive sustainability program. For more information about our stores, please visit harmonsgrocery.com.
