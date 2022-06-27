Experts from around the globe to present research and studies
MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) invites you to attend our 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA, July 31-August 2 at the Marriott Anaheim. There are over 900 expert speakers presenting in more than 200 concurrent sessions. Over 1200 agricultural and applied economists from around the world are expected to attend both in-person and virtually. Media and press are invited to attend any concurrent session, or plenary session with a complimentary media registration. All sessions will have a virtual component, but registration is required to view. (In person registrants will have full virtual access.)
Presentation topics include: food and agricultural marketing, international development in trade, markets, and policy, environmental economics and policy, applied risk analysis, environmental issues in Australia and Asia, extension, regional economics, land, water and environmental economics, among many others. For a full list of presentations and sessions search for "AAEA 2022" in the app store. Registration is required to view virtual video of sessions.
The Gordon Rausser Keynote Address, will feature Shefali Mehta who serves as the Deputy Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics at the USDA, along with a panelist of experts speaking on "Communicating Agricultural and Applied Economics Research to Stakeholders for Greater Impact". (Panelists include: Keith Coble, AAEA Past President and from Mississippi State University; Lowell Randel from the Radel Group and AAEA Government Relations; Ken Schescke from CAST, and Laura Wood Peterson from NCFAR/LWP Consulting) on Sunday, July 31, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (pacific) in Platinum 5&6.
AAEA President-Elect, Norbert Wilson from Duke University gives his Presidential Address on Monday, August 1, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am (pacific) in Platinum 5&6.
Awudu Abdulai from the University of Kiel will give his Fellows Address on "Information Acquisition and the Adoption of Improved Crop Varieties" on August 2, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am (pacific) in Platinum 5&6.
Robert Pindyck from MIT will close out the meeting with his Galbraith Forum on Tuesday, August 2, from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm (pacific) in Platinum 5&6 on "Population, Productivity, and Sustainable Consumption".
If you are interested in attending the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page.
ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.
